YouTube TV Gives $20 Credit to Compensate For Disney Content Removal—Redeem Yours Now

YouTube TV is now sending out $20 credit which they recently announced to subscribers via email as compensation for the Disney blackout on its online streaming platform.

YouTube TV Gives $20 Credit for Disney Content Removal

9to5Google shared in a report about YouTube TV's email to its subscribers regarding the $20 credit that they are giving out. Eligible subscribers may proceed to claim the compensation from the company.

This offer from YouTube TV is a one-time credit for a single account only, and it will apply to the subscriber's next billing cycle after they redeem it via their accounts or through the website.

Disney removed as many as 21 channels under its umbrella from the streaming platform. YouTube TV has tried to work on ironing out a deal with Disney since the dispute started, but both companies have failed to come to terms in their negotiations.

Google previously said that it would give out the $20 credit to subscribers should the Disney blackout continue for an extended period, and that remains to be the case as of press time.

How to Redeem Your $20 YouTube TV Credit

To redeem the one-time $20 credit from Google, head over to your YouTube TV account via the web browser and click on your profile picture found in the top-right corner of the interface. Next, click on Settings and scroll down to the very bottom to pull up "Updates."

Next, click on the "claim credit" button, and the $20 compensation would automatically be applied to your next bill, says Google.

Alternatively, users may visit this link to go directly to the Updates page to claim the $20 credit for their YouTube TV account.

According to Google, these steps to claim the credit only apply to those who pay for YouTube TV directly. For those who are using Google Play or other payment providers, the $20 credit will automatically be applied to their next billing cycle.

Disney Blackout Continues on YouTube TV

Last October 30, Disney pulled their content off the platform. Content including ABC, ESPN, Disney Channel, and more was taken off YouTube TV, and it remains unknown when the channels will return.

The contract negotiations with Disney center on rising costs for these channels. After Disney's move, other entertainment companies also followed suit, with NBCUniversal and more also starting to renegotiate their terms with YouTube TV.