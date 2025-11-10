2027 iPhone Full Display: Front Camera Set to be Invisible Like Face ID, Says Report

Apple has grand plans for the 2027 iPhone, and reports are already suggesting that it would feature an invisible front-facing camera that could not be seen when one looks at its display.

2027 iPhone Reportedly Getting Invisible Front Camera

A leaker known as Digital Chat Station has shared a new scoop which claims that the 2027 iPhone would get an invisible front camera. This claim centers on the idea that the iPhone's front camera would no longer be seen when looking at the device's display.

While this is referred to now as the "invisible" front camera, it is also known by another name, which is the "under display" front camera that has already been the subject of speculation from leakers.

There are already multiple companies that have successfully developed the under-display front camera for their devices, including Samsung, Xiaomi, and more.

However, the leaker mentioned that the application of Apple's invisible front-facing camera would be available to at least one iPhone only, and it begs the question on which device will receive the new feature.

These upcoming changes to the front camera would follow another rumored feature coming to the iPhones, and that would be the Face ID moving below the device's display, which is set to be seen in next year's iPhone 18 Pro series, said 9to5Mac.

20th Anniversary iPhone Is Going Full Display

With Apple already applying the under-display Face ID module on the iPhone 18 Pro series slated for next year, it is expected that the Cupertino tech giant will continue this design scheme for future releases.

The said 20th anniversary iPhone could potentially receive a full display revamp come 2027, where both the Face ID and front-facing cameras are hidden away under the screen.

If Apple were to push through with this, the 2027 iPhone would be the first device that would have no visual obstructions on it.

Users would get the chance to enjoy the full extent of their screens, with the Dynamic Island notch no longer overlaying on several processes, apps, or the iPhone's overall display.