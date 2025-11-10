Samsung Galaxy S26+ Renders Leak Hints at the Future Focus of Its Smartphone Lineup

Samsung's Galaxy S26+ is at the center of a new leak that shares renders of the device online, and many have taken it as a confirmation of what the company is focusing on in its smartphone development.

Samsung Galaxy S26+ Renders Leak

A new report from Android Headlines shares the new renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26+ in collaboration with OnLeaks, and it showcases the next generation smartphone of the company, centering on its Plus variant.

It has been noted in the report that there were not many changes to the Galaxy S26+'s design, dimensions, and look compared to the existing lineup from the company.

Almost every aspect of the smartphone's design remains the same as its previous iterations, as well as the other variants from the previous series, but the publication points out that the camera island has been raised slightly. This is one of the key things that make it different from this year's Galaxy S25+.

However, what it does not have is the rumored full-width camera that is supposedly coming to the Galaxy S26 Edge, based on rumors reported by Engadget.

Samsung Galaxy S26+ Rumored Specifications

It has also been revealed that the Galaxy S26+ will feature a 7.35mm thickness with a 6.7-inch screen size, and it remains almost similar to the previous Plus releases of the company.

Samsung will reportedly equip the Galaxy S26+ with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, but in some other regions, it will get the self-made Exynos 2600 processor. As speculated by Android Headlines, Samsung may equip the device with a 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, but they may also opt for the 16GB variant.

The report claims that Samsung may give it a 5,000mAh battery paired with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging capabilities.

Leak Hints at Massive Samsung Future

However, what Engadget detailed in its report is how much this leak may potentially confirm regarding the future of Samsung's smartphone development as it may yet again shift its focus to its regular lineup.

Despite the Galaxy S25 Edge seeing significant success and high regard in its reviews, it may no longer see a successor as Samsung has reportedly canceled the development of the Galaxy S26 Edge.

The S25 Edge was the more popular and successful slim smartphone in the market, especially as Apple has struggled with the iPhone Air. That said, Samsung had already canceled the future iteration of the S26 Edge, and the recent leaks on the Galaxy S26+'s next generation seemingly confirms another shift within Samsung.

For now, Samsung may be playing on its strengths and capitalize on its tried and tested smartphone variants, starting from the base to the FE, Ultra, and the Plus, with the Edge either getting sidelined or canceled.