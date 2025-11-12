WhatsApp May Soon Let You Use the Same Facebook, Instagram Handle You Have

A new beta version of WhatsApp released for Android is testing a feature that allows users to reserve their usernames from Facebook and Instagram for use on the instant messaging app in the future.

WhatsApp Beta Features Reserving Usernames

WABetaInfo shared a new report regarding WhatsApp version 2.23.32.2 that was recently released via the Google Play Beta Program, which brings a way for users to unify their usernames.

However, in this early iteration of the feature, Meta only allows users to reserve a username they prefer to be used on WhatsApp, and it could be the same one they use on Facebook and/or Instagram.

The main focus of the release for now is to have users reserve their preferred or already used usernames from the other Meta apps and then have them connected or linked in the future when this feature fully drops.

According to DigitalTrends, this is Meta's new way to bring a unified digital identity for users.

In theory, this could help users boost their online presence further as they could be easily searched or discovered by friends, families, businesses, and more across the three online apps.

According to the report, users and businesses are now allowed to reserve their usernames on this version of WhatsApp for Android, but it will not yet reflect on their profiles until the launch sometime next year.

Same Username for Facebook, IG, WhatsApp

Based on the report, users would now be able to reserve their usernames to deliver a unified approach in the future, but it comes with a rather intricate review process.

First, users would have to enter the username that they use on Facebook and Instagram, then submit it to WhatsApp.

Next, users would have to complete the verification steps via the Meta Account Center.

Once they are successfully verified, users will have the verified username linked to their WhatsApp account, and it will appear on their profile.

Earlier this year, Meta added WhatsApp to its Accounts Center platform five years after it was introduced by the company. This feature allowed users to easily sign in to their accounts using the linked platforms, but more importantly, it expands seamless sharing experiences across these apps.

With this deeper integration of Meta experiences on WhatsApp, including Meta AI, users would get to have an easier way to connect to the world.