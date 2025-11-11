Apple Unveils the iPhone Pocket—A Limited Edition 3D-Knitted Sock-like Strap to Carry Your Devices

Apple has introduced a new accessory for its smartphone called the iPhone Pocket, and it features a 3D-knit sock-like fabric that acts as another pocket for you to store and carry your devices.

The new iPhone accessory was made in collaboration with ISSEY MIYAKE, a Japanese fashion brand, and is a limited-edition carry case.

Apple Unveils the Limited Edition 3D-Knitted iPhone Pocket

Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE's latest collaboration has resulted in a one-of-a-kind, limited-edition accessory for the Cupertino tech giant's devices, which it calls the iPhone Pocket.

This new accessory features a 3D-knitted fabric which was inspired by the concept of "a piece of cloth" with a ribbed open structure that was made "with the qualities of the original pleats by ISSEY MIYAKE."

The main idea behind this new accessory is to give users an additional pocket, according to Apple, and this 3D-knitted piece of fabric could either be hung across the body and/or one's arm. It can also be held while going about one's day.

There are two versions made by Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE: the short strap version ($149.95) that is available in eight different colors, and the long strap version ($229.95) available in three colors.

"The design of iPhone Pocket speaks to the bond between iPhone and its user, while keeping in mind that an Apple product is designed to be universal in aesthetic and versatile in use," said ISSEY MIYAKE DESIGN STUDIO's Design Director, Yoshiyuki Miyamae.

Carry Your iPhone and More With This Sock-Like Accessory

According to Apple, the iPhone Pocket could snuggly fit and fully enclose an iPhone, but it could also expand to accommodate other items for users to carry. The iPhone Pocket is versatile as it could also carry AirPods, wallets, power banks, and more, depending on their fit inside the 3D-knit fabric.

MacRumors shared that ISSEY MIYAKE's founder is also known for designing the iconic black turtleneck worn by Steve Jobs during Apple events in the past, making it a full-circle moment for the iPhone.

The long strap version is similar to another accessory Apple introduced earlier this year, the Crossbody Strap for iPhones, which was introduced alongside the iPhone 17 series. It secures the devices in place via its protective case and could be worn by users for a hands-free and pocket-free experience.

However, unlike the Crossbody Strap, the iPhone Pocket does not need to attach to an iPhone's case for it to be carried by users.

Previously, Apple's iPod saw a variety of pouches or fabrics that house the device, which is called a "sock." And while the iPhone Pocket replicates it, the new accessory debuts a different kind of pouch for modern Apple products and more.

The iPhone Pocket will be available starting Friday, November 14, at select Apple Stores in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Milan, London, New York, and Taipei.