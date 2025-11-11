Threads for Podcasts: Latest Test Allows Creators to Promote, Discuss Shows Directly

Meta introduced a new test on Threads which revolves heavily around podcasts, with the company revealing the latest features that allow creators to expand their reach via the platform.

Threads for Podcasts: New Feature for Creators

Meta Threads shared a new post on the platform which reveals their latest development for content creators, but this time, they are targeting a specific community that is highly popular now: podcasts.

According to Meta, they want to hear more about podcasts on the platform, with these new features set to expand on the media for the Threads community.

Meta is starting with the podcast preview feature to be added to the platform, allowing creators to somewhat "pin" their show on their profiles and give it a dedicated place. This would be different from the usual pinning as users would not need to sacrifice a pinned post on their profile to make way for their podcast promotion.

Moreover, creators may easily share their podcast preview link to post on Threads, which would make it easier for other users on the platform to directly access their latest episode or channel.

By using this share feature, users may make their podcast stand out compared to other posts as it gets a placeholder specifically for podcasts, making it more noticeable compared to simply adding its link.

Discuss, Promote Podcasts on Threads

To set up one's podcast previews to appear on their profile, users only need to head to their Profile settings and select "Edit profile." Next, look for the dedicated "Podcast" tab, and there they can add the link to their podcast to appear on their profile.

Next, users who want to promote their podcasts via a post only need to create their post, paste the link, and then publish it. Threads would automatically change the link to a podcast preview, which better highlights the content.

According to Meta, they are currently testing this feature, but they are working to expand it in the future.