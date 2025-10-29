Instagram Introduces a Way to 'Tune' Algorithm on the Platform—First on Reels, Then Explore

Instagram is back with a new feature that will allow users to "tune" their algorithm to only display the content they prefer to see, which will be first made available to Reels.

The feature is still under testing, according to Instagram's CEO, and only a handful of users will get the chance to use it to their advantage in its early rollout stage.

That said, this latest feature is looking to deliver a more personalized experience to users who prefer to only view content that they are interested in, filtering out the random, unwanted media on the app.

Instagram Introduces a Way to 'Tune' the Algorithm

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has shared a new post on Threads which details the latest feature coming to Instagram, saying that they are now rolling out a test for users to "tune your algorithm."

According to the CEO, Instagram is looking to add a way for users to control the content they see on the platform using this feature in the hopes of bringing a meaningful experience on the platform.

Mosseri did not reveal how many people would receive this feature and if it would roll out the test globally. He, however, hopes that users who see this on their app will test it and share their opinions on the feature.

The new feature will take users to the Settings of their Instagram accounts. Under the "Your algorithm" menu, users will be able to select several tabs with specific topics of what would be shown on their app. The feature would first summarize what users have been engaged in, and in Mosseri's screenshot, it showed that he has been into Luxury Watches, Fashion Week, Bad Bunny, Stand-up Comedy, and Concerts.

Users may use the 'Add+' button to include more of their interests in their algorithm, and there would also be a separate section where they could add the content or topic that they want to see less of.

First, Coming to Reels, Then the Explore Page

According to Mosseri, this algorithm personalization menu will first be applied to Reels, and for users who get the chance to see this menu, they may now tweak the videos appearing on their feed.

This adds to the previous algorithm or feed control features that Instagram added in the past months, including parental controls, sensitive content limitations, and more.

Mosseri claims that the platform is planning to bring this feature to control a user's Explore page on Instagram, further expanding the algorithm feature after its test run on Reels.

Lastly, the CEO also mentioned that the team is working on bringing this feature to Threads in the future.

Despite the announcement, the Instagram CEO did not share any concrete timelines as to when users can expect this feature for public rollout.