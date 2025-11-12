Google Photos AI Nano Banana Can Now Transform Your Photos With Personalized Edits, Smart Templates

Google is taking photo editing to the next level with its Gemini AI-powered Nano Banana, now integrated directly into Google Photos. Now, users will be able to describe what editing they want to see, and Nano Banana will do that automatically.

Tap the "Help me edit" option in the editor and begin the magic of AI. From here, you can type what you want, and watch your photos transform.

Pre-built Templates For Easy Editing

But that's not all: in addition to the Nano Banana integration, Google is adding a Create with AI section in Google Photos. There, it will provide pre-designed templates powered by AI, so users don't even need to think of prompts. These templates will allow users to enhance or change their photos instantly without having to type anything, thanks to Nano Banana's functionality.

Google confirms in its blog post that this rollout begins this week in the US and India and puts advanced AI photo-editing controls in front of millions of users.

New Ask Button for Instant Photo Insights

The redesigned Ask button allows users to instantly get answers about their photos, such as details about a location, event, or object in the image. Coupled with an updated photo editor that lets you describe edits you want directly, this feature is now rolling out on iOS in the US. Users can quickly enhance and explore their photos with AI-powered precision.

Personalized AI Templates Customized Just For You

In the coming weeks, Google will add new AI capabilities with personalized templates in the US, GSM Arena reports. These templates use insights from your photo gallery to apply edits unique to your hobbies, interests, and experiences. This means that your photo edits can reflect your personal style, making every creation more meaningful and customized.

Photos Ask Expands Globally

Google is also expanding Ask Photos, an AI-powered search tool that helps you find specific images in your gallery using natural language queries. The tool is now available in more than 100 new countries and regions and supports 17 additional languages.

Although it remains unavailable in the EU and the UK, the expansion significantly widens access globally to AI-powered photo search.

Google's Nano Banana AI image generator is responsible for Google Mixboard. In case you don't know it, it's an AI experiment that transforms moodboards into visually rich and colorful idea boards.