OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Group Chats For Shared AI Conversations

OpenAI has begun the official piloting of its new ChatGPT Group Chats in Asia-Pacific, a big step into collaborative AI experiences. These group chats allow users to invite ChatGPT into real-time conversations with friends, family, classmates, or colleagues, unlike other messaging apps.

The result is a shared space in which human discussion meets AI-powered planning, brainstorming, and problem-solving.

Smarter Way to Collaborate With Friends and Colleagues

With this new feature, ChatGPT becomes an active participant in a group conversation. Regardless of whether you're planning a holiday itinerary, choosing where to eat, or mapping out a renovation project, the AI offers suggestions, ideas, and clarifications in real time. It also supports school and workplace collaboration.

Students can upload notes and articles, and ChatGPT will outline reports or summarize complex topics. Colleagues can use it to organize meetings, draft proposals, or refine creative concepts as a team.

The feature gives users a common virtual workplace and makes everyday decision-making easier, more organized, and more entertaining.

How to Create an OpenAI Group Chat

Creating a ChatGPT group chat is straightforward: just tap the people icon in the upper right of any new or existing conversation. If you launch the feature from an existing chat, ChatGPT automatically starts a new conversation without the previous history. You can either manually add participants or share an invite link with up to 20 users, according to Engadget.

It's important to note that this feature is only limited to users from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and New Zealand at the moment.

Each user has to make a simple profile with their name and username. A photo is also required. Anyone can distribute the invitations if they have the link, and yet the creator of the group remains unique and can never be removed.

At any moment, a member can mute or remove another one, making it very flexible and controlled by the users. The system automatically restricts sensitive content for everyone if just one participant is under 18 years old.

Powered by GPT-5.1 Auto for Dynamic Conversations

Under the hood, group chat responses are controlled by GPT-5.1 Auto, which intelligently selects the most appropriate model depending on the prompt. OpenAI trained ChatGPT to understand the natural flow of multi-person conversations-knowing when to speak, when to stay quiet, and how to stay relevant.

Users can also tag the AI directly by mentioning "ChatGPT" whenever they want targeted input. OpenAI confirmed that it's actively refining the feature based on early user feedback, saying that it'll expand globally once testing is complete.

