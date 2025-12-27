Best iPads that Students Can Use in School for 2025

Starting student life in 2025 is exciting, but choosing the right tech can feel like a never-ending series of important decisions. A versatile device like an iPad can handle notetaking, essay writing, video calls, and even downtime streaming or gaming.

With Apple's latest updates, many iPads can now replace a laptop for students, especially when paired with accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Here's a comprehensive look at the best iPads for students this year.

11-inch iPad Air (M3, 2025): Best All-Round iPad

The 11-inch iPad Air (M3) strikes a balance between portability, power, and style. Weighing just 462g and available in multiple colors, it features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera with Center Stage, perfect for video calls and online classes.

Powered by the M3 chip, the same processor used in several Macs, the iPad Air handles multitasking, creative work, and productivity tasks smoothly. While it lacks Pro-level features like the 120Hz ProMotion display and M4 chip, it delivers more than enough power for most students' needs.

Pairing the iPad Air with a Magic Keyboard transforms it into a near-laptop replacement, ideal for writing essays, coding, or research projects.

For students who prefer a larger screen, the 13-inch iPad Air (M2) offers similar specs starting at $799/£799.

iPad (A16, 2025): Best Budget Option

The iPad (A16) is Apple's most affordable option for students, offering a modern design similar to the Air and mini models. It features a large display, Touch ID on the power button, and a 12MP rear camera capable of 4K video at 60fps. The 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera with Center Stage ensures high-quality video calls.

Equipped with the A16 Bionic chip, this iPad handles note-taking, coding, and entertainment smoothly. Its USB-C port supports peripherals and external displays, making it a versatile companion for both study and leisure.

Apple has also increased base storage to 128GB, with options up to 512GB or expandable via iCloud for additional space.

iPad mini (A17 Pro, 2024): Best for Portability and Note-Taking

The iPad mini is ideal for students who value portability. With its 8.3-inch display and lightweight 293g frame, it's perfect for reading, note-taking, and on-the-go productivity. Despite its compact size, the A17 Pro chip delivers impressive performance for apps, games, and creative tasks.

The iPad mini supports Apple Pencil, making it excellent for annotations, sketches, and diagram-heavy study notes. Its 12MP rear and Ultra-Wide front cameras, along with Wi-Fi 6E and optional 5G, provide strong connectivity and media capabilities. While it only supports Bluetooth keyboards, it remains a powerful, compact study tool.

Student Discounts and Offers

Apple provides education pricing for students in higher education. During summer "Back to School" events, students can often receive free accessories such as AirPods or an Apple Pencil with select iPad purchases.

Apple Music is available at half price, and many plans include free Apple TV+.