UBTECH's Viral Walker S2 Robot March Sparks Debate: Real or CGI?

A striking video was released this week by UBTECH Robotics, a China-based robotics giant, showing what appears to be hundreds of its Walker S2 humanoid robots marching in perfect formation. The video accompanied an announcement from the company stating that it had delivered the robots to various partners all over the country for industrial and commercial deployment.

But the video has raised eyebrows. Rival robotics firm Figure CEO Brett Adcock said the footage is faked with CGI. Is it really real footage or just CGI?

Questions Over the Authenticity of UBTECH Robot March

Adcock, who founded Figure AI in 2022, cited reflections from light that irregularly bounce off the heads of the robots as proof.

"Look at the reflections on this bot, then compare them to the ones behind it. The bot in front is real — everything behind it is fake. If you see a head unit reflecting a bunch of ceiling lights, that's a giveaway it's CGI."

UBTECH has not commented publicly on the video, and this only leaves many questions in everyone's heads. The video does not indicate whether they are actually marching in step or if they have used CGI or AI-enhanced editing.

UBTech claims to have completed the world's first mass delivery of humanoid robots.



The Shenzhen-based company has secured over 800 million yuan (US$112M) in Walker S2 orders this year, including a 159M yuan deal for Zigong's data collection project and another 250M yuan... pic.twitter.com/SV7wHHNlHx — The Humanoid Hub (@TheHumanoidHub) November 12, 2025

With a good track record, UBTECH launched its first humanoid robot back in 2018 and has been building expertise in robotics since 2012. However, mass deployment of humanoid robots is highly sensitive for the industry. Companies like Figure and Tesla are racing to showcase large-scale functionality in the real world.

How Would this Video Affect the Industry?

The controversy is part of growing concerns about the lack of transparency in the robotics industry. According to Digital Trends, dramatic videos featuring humanoid robots are misleading investors, customers, and the general public if they have been faked or remotely controlled rather than actually autonomous.

Even if the video was faked, that does not necessarily discredit UBTECH's claims regarding the delivery of robots to commercial partners.

Ultimately, industry analysts will judge UBTECH based on their performance in the field rather than promotional videos. The industrial deployment will test functionality, reliability, and value creation beyond a visually impressive display for Walker S2 robots.