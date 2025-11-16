X Chat Replaces DMs, Bringing Encrypted, Secure Messaging

Elon Musk and X have officially launched Chat, their new take on all things communication on the social media platform, featuring an encrypted, secure, and diverse range of experiences now available to users.

The X Chat messaging experience officially replaces the direct messages (DMs) feature, which was available since its original Twitter days under Jack Dorsey.

X Chat Launches Encrypted, Secure Messaging

Over the weekend, X officially announced the arrival of Chat, which is not another AI-powered chatbot, but a new messaging experience meant to cater to all users of the platform.

According to X, the new Chat messaging platform is available for all users to utilize, and it looks to expand on the experience for users, with encryption and security being its priority.

In its launch post, X detailed the features to expect from Chat. First, it brings the first-ever end-to-end encryption safety layer to all user conversations on the platform. The end-to-end encryption (E2EE) feature would apply to all text chats and file sharing within the messaging platform, and it would ensure that only users would get access to the content available there.

That said, Digital Trends reported that metadata on each chat remains unencrypted despite the significant highlight of encryption within Chat.

It was noted by X that it would first roll out the experience to iOS users and the web platform, but Android users need not worry as it will arrive soon on their X app.

Additionally, X would also bring back voice memos via Chat in the future.

Goodbye DMs: X Chat For All Things Communication

Say hello to Chat – all-new secure messaging on X.



• end-to-end encrypted chats and file sharing

• edit, delete, or make messages disappear

• block screenshots and get notified of attempts

• no ads. no tracking. total privacy. pic.twitter.com/7dmDEDkYvO — Chat (@chat) November 14, 2025

Elon Musk has long talked about saying goodbye to DMs and featuring a new way to communicate on X, one that prioritizes encryption, privacy, and safety for users. The X owner previously said that he wants the experience to be similar to Signal Messenger's platform, and he wanted to collaborate with the company to work on this feature for X.

X Chat would require users to set up a four-digit passcode to get started with the experience. It allows users to edit, delete, or make messages disappear, allowing users to be in control of their experience.

Apart from this, users may also opt to block screenshots and be notified whenever the person on the other end attempts to do so.

Lastly, X Chat claims that the experience would be totally free for all users, and it would keep out the ads that regularly run on their feed on this messaging experience as well as prevent tracking within the platform.