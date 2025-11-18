Meta Rolls Out Tool to Help Creators Catch Accounts Stealing Content

There is rampant thievery happening on Facebook and Instagram, but Meta already has an answer for it with the new "Content Protection" tool that will help creators catch and track accounts stealing their content.

Meta Rolls Out New Content Protection Tool

Meta has rolled out the new Content Protection tool that can help creators and influencers who face blatant content-stealing from dummy accounts on the social media platform. The good news is that Meta is rolling out this content protection tool to both Facebook and Instagram.

"Your original work is your voice, and you should have the tools to protect it," said Facebook.

The tool would require content creators to enroll in the program to fully utilize what the feature offers, focusing on protection and maintaining authenticity on the platform, particularly for Reels.

Facebook said that this tool would help users safeguard their Reels from the many content thieves present, and it is part of their quest to help authentic creators find a breakthrough online.

The good thing is that when creators are enrolled in the program, the tool will continuously search for possible Reel matches on Facebook and Instagram, and then notify creators if it finds a full or partial match.

Creators May Catch Accounts Stealing Content

Creators would have the choice on which action to take against the content thieves that Facebook's Content Protection tool would catch in the act of uploading similar content to theirs.

Apart from this, creators may also track the said accounts and check their other posts if they have been stealing other Reels on their profiles.

Users who enroll under the Content Protection program would get notifications from Facebook to let them know that others are stealing their content and potentially have it taken down.

Previously, Meta rolled out a program that focuses on creator protection by cracking down on posts, Reels, and other types of content that may have been potentially stolen from the original creator.

This also adds to the tool that would allow creators to know if their specific uploads were hidden or taken down by the platform, as well as notifying them if they are shadow-banned when their post violates the Community Guidelines.