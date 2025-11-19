Waymo Expands to 5 Cities Including Miami, Dallas Next Year

Waymo is back at it again with its expansion, and this time, the company has announced five cities where it is expanding its self-driving electric vehicles to allow users to hail rides, including Miami and Dallas.

Waymo Expands to Five Cities, Including Miami, Dallas

According to the latest Waypoint blog post from Waymo, the company is expanding to five more cities in the United States as part of its plans to bring its service to many users countrywide. This includes Miami, Florida; Orlando, Florida; Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; and San Antonio, Texas.

While the rollout will take some time, the first of these cities to see Waymo Ones rolling in the streets and major roads is Miami. Operations have already begun in Miami, but users will have to wait for some time before they get to book rides via the self-driving service, as it will come by 2026.

Waymo said that it will also begin its operations in the four cities mentioned above in the coming weeks, but it will see the same setup as Miami. The company's Waymo One ride-hailing for public users would be fully operational by next year, but it has not been clarified by Alphabet whether it will be a fully driverless experience or have safety personnel along with the ride.

That said, it is still a massive step for Waymo as it is already available in over 10 cities in the country, with plans to expand more in the future.

Waymo Is Already Covering a Massive Part of the US

As of writing, Waymo is already available in a total of 14 cities, with 13 of these in the United States, and one for its international branching out to Tokyo, Japan.

Waymo's Japan branch is still mapping out its operations, similar to what it is doing in Miami, with the company working on familiarizing itself with Tokyo traffic and other factors that would affect its operations.

Some of Waymo's services are reliant on partner platforms and are not directly operating in two of the US cities in which it is available, with its operations in Nashville, Tennessee, relying on Lyft. The same goes for its operations in Austin, Texas, as it has partnered with Uber to launch its self-driving service in the city.