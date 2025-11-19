Amazon Now Helps You Buy Ford Cars From Local Dealers Through Its Platform

Amazon is now offering Ford cars for sale on the e-commerce platform for users who do not want to head to their local dealerships to process their next big purchase.

Amazon Now Offers Ford Cars For Sale Online

The Ford Motor Company has partnered with Amazon Autos to sell certified pre-owned Ford vehicles on its online e-commerce platform, which allows users to take advantage of the online features for their next car purchase, according to CNET.

That said, purchasing Ford cars would not be directly available on Amazon, but would involve taking note of pre-owned car availability from local dealerships.

Users who would like to browse certified pre-owned Ford vehicles via Amazon only have to search their area for a match. Amazon will enforce a 75-mile radius from the participating dealer's location to offer the buyer the car they are looking for.

Amazon Autos will handle all the paperwork and process, with users only required to fill out the necessary details, pay for the car, and schedule a pickup date and time once they completed the process.

Buy From Your Nearest Car Dealers via Amazon

Amazon is not directly handling your car, and they are not keeping these in stock in their many warehouses around the country, so this means that you cannot get free shipping or same-day delivery for it.

However, Amazon will save you the hassle of personally heading to shops, checking out the car, haggling with dealer prices or asking for discounts, processing the papers, and completing the process.

The e-commerce company only launched this service back in December 2024, shortly before its first anniversary, and has first partnered with Hyundai. Amazon has since partnered with local car dealers to carry used cars and offer them on their listings, but they also collaborated with car companies to directly sell the vehicles on their platform.

Amazon has made it easier for users looking for their next car purchase to do it via their app or web platform, with the company acting as the middleman or agent to handle all the selling and paperwork, down to processing the payment.