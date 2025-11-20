Google Pixel 9, Pixel 10 Bring Life-Saving Satellite SOS to France This December

Satellite SOS can help people contact emergency services even when cellular or Wi-Fi is out of reach. However, this is more common on iPhones than on Android models. Google's Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 are the only Android handsets that have this feature.

Previously, this life-saving feature was available in the U.S. only, but that is about to change. French carrier Orange is launching its satellite-powered SMS service from December 11, 2025, the first emergency messaging service in Europe.

Orange Launches Satellite Messaging With Skylo Partnership

Orange will initially launch its Satellite Message feature exclusively in France. This will leverage a partnership with satellite operator Skylo, the same network Google uses for Pixel emergency connectivity in the US, with access for businesses and enterprise customers set for 2026.

Even though Orange operates across Europe and Africa, the rollout begins in its home market before expanding to other regions.

Pixel 9 and 10 Exclusivity at Launch

At launch, it will work only with the Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 for optimized connectivity and emergency reliability, per Android Police.

Orange wants to expand the Satellite Message to more devices and countries once the exclusivity period is over, including Germany, Spain, and Switzerland, before moving to North America. This move forms part of a growing global trend where satellite emergency communications are used.

Free Six-Month Trial For Orange 5G Subscribers

Orange will offer the service for free for the first six months to Orange 5G and 5G+ subscribers.

From then on, the feature will cost €5 per month, which contrasts with the US, where such emergency satellite connectivity on Pixel and iPhone devices is free. This enables users to send emergency texts and share their exact location when outside of mobile or Wi-Fi coverage.