Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 Brings New Updates, But Pixel 10 Owners Face a Frustrating Wait

Google has officially launched Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2, barely a month after the initial beta release. The update adds new personalization options, system touches, and security features intended to enhance user experience and device performance.

Custom App Icon Shapes for Android 16

The most apparent adjustment in Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 is the ability to personalize app icon shapes. Apart from the default circle, users can now select four other shapes.

The feature works nicely with Android's dark theme extension and the auto-theming capability introduced in Beta 1, allowing users more customization on the home screen.

Performance Optimization With Smarter Garbage Collection

According to Android Police, the majority of the Beta 2 updates concentrate on system-level improvements.

Google has adopted a Generational Concurrent Mark-Compact (CMC) Garbage Collector, which minimizes CPU usage by dealing with newly allocated objects that have a higher chance of being garbage collected. This improves app performance for smoother operation, reduced lag, and increased battery life, a huge move to improve the daily Android experience.

Health Connect Adds Step Tracking

Google continues to build out its Health Connect platform. Devices can now automatically record steps using onboard sensors in Beta 2. Exercise data has also been refreshed, providing users with richer insights into workouts and physical activity.

Developer Verification For Safer Apps

Security leads the pack of this release as well. Google is introducing developer verification requirements to ensure that apps are linked to actual-world individuals or entities.

Beginning in September 2026, only verified developers will be permitted to distribute apps on certified Android hardware, with exceptions for sideloading via ADB.

To facilitate this change, Beta 2 introduces new APIs and an ADB command that allow developers to test verification results by simulating them. This is intended to crack down on malicious app distribution and make the Android ecosystem a whole lot better.

SMS OTP Protection Against Hijacking

To prevent one-time password (OTP) hijacking, Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 will hold back SMS messages containing retriever hashes for most applications by as much as three hours. Legitimate applications utilizing the SMS retriever API will, however, continue to receive messages in real time for preservation of functionality.

Pixel 10 Support and OTA Status

For Pixel owners who are already part of the Android Beta Program, the Beta 2 OTA update (build BP41.250822.010) is now downloadable. Pixel 10 owners can now sign up for the beta program for the very first time, though the OTA rollout for these models is not yet active. Meanwhile, impatient users can manually sideload the update from Google's developer website.

According to 9to5Google, the Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2 is available for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. It will also work on the Android Emulator.

Here are the full release notes: