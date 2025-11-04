Google Pixel 10 Users Frustrated as Speakerphone Bug Remains Unfixed

An annoying speakerphone glitch has been plaguing Google Pixel 10 owners since the release of the smartphone.

What started as a minor annoyance soon blew out of proportion, with Google officially deciding not to fix the issue - at least for now.

Persistent Speakerphone Lag on Google Pixel 10

Since the launch of the Pixel 10, it has been winning people's hearts on the basis of its advanced AI integration and sleek design. However, one noticeable lag in the Google Phone app's speakerphone button had caused a dent in that. Android Police reported that users complain that tapping the button causes a delay of one to two seconds before activating the speaker, or sometimes, it fails altogether.

The problem isn't unique to Pixel 10 owners, either. A good number of Pixel 9 users have also reported the same bug, indicating that the problem is with the newly redesigned Google Phone app. Users said that, before the redesign, the speakerphone feature worked perfectly.

Google Marked the Issue as 'Won't Fix'

For months, numerous frustrated users posted detailed reports to the Android Issue Tracker in hopes that Google would fix the bug with an update. However, their efforts now seem to have hit a dead end. Per reports from Android Authority, Google has officially closed said issue, labeling it as "Won't Fix (Infeasible)."

The tech giant said that it will close the issue due to "lack of actionable information." It urged the users to file a new issue and add new details along with the reference link to the earlier issue.

While the reason why Google did not fix this bug remains unclear, users speculate that the issue may not be critical enough to be prioritized. Still, users deal with a delay every time they make a call feel differently.

Workarounds for Pixel Users

If you're one of the many Pixel 9 or Pixel 10 users facing this problem, there are a couple of temporary fixes worth trying.

Using the Speakerphone from the Notification Panel

Rather than tap that laggy speakerphone button in the dialer, swipe down your notification panel and use the speaker control there: this avoids the delay in the app altogether.

Downgrade to an Older Version of the Google Phone App

The lag seems to affect only the newer versions of the Phone app, but you can sideload an older APK version to get smooth functionality. This, however, comes with a catch: you will miss out on the recent updates, like Google's Calling Cards feature that most users are quite fond of.

For the time being, Pixel owners will have to live with this inconvenience until Google considers taking it back or pushes a silent patch. That's quite a surprising move from the company that prides itself on software excellence. Still, the community hopes the tech giant will revisit the issue and deliver a permanent fix soon, like it did on the September update on Pixel devices.