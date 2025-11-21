Huawei Reveals Stunning Mate80 Camera Samples Ahead of November 25 Launch

Huawei is planning to introduce its latest series of flagship smartphones, the Mate80 series, on Nov. 25 in China. However, as early as now, fans can already see what its camera shots will look like once the model becomes available next week.

Four Models Confirmed in the Mate 80 Lineup

Although the complete specifications of the series are still unclear, Huawei's CEO, He Gang, has provided an advanced preview of the series' camera capabilities on Weibo.

According to GSM Arena, the lineup for the Mate80 series will include four different models, namely Mate80, Mate80 Pro, Mate80 Pro Max, and Mate80 RS. While the Mate80 series would come with standard flagship features, the Mate80 RS is expected to bring in premium enhancements for users. Exact differences in hardware and performance specifications shall be confirmed upon the official launch event.

Camera Samples Highlight Huawei's Photography Strengths

He Gang posted six photos on Weibo to showcase the photography potential of the Mate80 series. The shots included:

One shot captured with the Mate80 RS

Two images taken with the Mate80 Pro

Three photos from the Mate80 Pro Max

Interestingly, Huawei didn't share any photos taken from the base Mate80, which keeps the fans guessing about its camera performance. From these teasers, it seems Huawei might focus on advanced features related to photography and AI-powered enhancements for its Pro and RS models.

Design, Colors and Memory Options Leak

Some details about the design, color options, and memory configurations of the Mate80 series have emerged ahead of the series' official launch. Although not officially confirmed by Huawei, the leaks indicate modern and sleek designs with multiple storage and RAM variants for different user types.

For mobile photography fans, this is a good sign that the Huawei Mate 70's successor is a beast in photography.

With only a few days left for the launch on Nov. 25, the excitement over the Mate80 series is gaining momentum. Huawei fans are getting restless to know the complete specifications, improvements in software, and innovations that the new series holds with regard to hardware.