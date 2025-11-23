iPhone 17e Rumors: Apple Reportedly Plans to Release Device Early Next Year

Apple is apparently not yet done with its iPhone 17 lineup as a new rumor suggests that another model is coming.

Apple Is Releasing a New iPhone 17, Says Rumor

According to analyst Jeff Pu (via 9to5Mac), there is an upcoming new model for the current smartphone lineup from Apple, and it will deliver a massive camera upgrade for the device.

The device in question is the iPhone 17e, a follow-up to its midrange smartphone release from last year, the iPhone 16e, which officially marked the replacement of the SE lineup.

Based on Pu's research notes, the iPhone 17e that is slated for next year would also receive the feature that the current-gen iPhone 17 series received, which is the Center Stage camera. It is important to note that the Center Stage camera was only released this year alongside the entire iPhone 17 series, and it is a feature that received praise from critics and users alike.

The full smartphone lineup of the company, which includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the iPhone 17 Air, was given the Center Stage feature that allowed taking group shot selfies with less effort. Users no longer have to tilt their device into the landscape orientation to fit all the people that want to get into the shot as the front camera will adjust itself.

The Center Stage camera has an 18-megapixel lens, and the latest research notes from the analyst suggest that it is coming to next year's iPhone 17e as well.

What to Expect from the New iPhone 17 Next Year

Because of the rumor, it is now speculated that Apple will be regularly releasing the midrange "e" line of its iPhones every year, and it will be more frequent than the iPhone SE series. It will likely be released during the spring season instead of fall.

For many years, Apple has offered the Center Stage camera for its iPad Pro releases, as well as the MacBook laptops, which deliver a more intuitive experience when using the front-facing camera. The Center Stage camera can automatically zoom in on the person and pan when they step out of frame, leveraging the high-quality camera, which also features True Depth.

For the iPhone 17 series, Center Stage can also follow the person if they step out of frame, and it is also available on FaceTime and other supported third-party video conferencing apps.