OnePlus Unveils Ace 6T, First Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Phone With Massive 8000mAh Battery

The OnePlus Ace 6T has finally been launched in China as the newest product in the brand's mid-range Ace series.

This model is said to launch international markets soon as the OnePlus 15R, offering flagship-level performance with a suite of advanced features at a mid-range price point.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Powers the Ace 6T

According to a Weibo post by OnePlus China President, Li Jie Louis, the OnePlus Ace 6T is the first smartphone to boast Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip for high-performance processing in gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven features.

While its exact positioning compared to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 remains uncertain, the new chip has promised noticeable improvements over previous generations.

Advanced Camera System

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual rear camera setup: a 50MP main lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The 32MP front camera ensures high-quality selfies and video calls.

With the AI enhancements by OnePlus, the camera system captures sharp and vibrant images in all kinds of light conditions.

Powerful Battery and Fast Charging

According to GSM Arena, the Ace 6T has been equipped with an 8000mAh battery, one of the largest of its kind, along with 100W fast charging to let users charge their devices quickly and enable them to use them extensively without recharging frequently. It also features vapor chamber cooling for maintaining low temperatures during intensive tasks like gaming.

Color Options and Build Quality

The OnePlus Ace 6T is available in black, green, and purple. The metal frame uses micro-arc oxidation, with the back panel made of different materials on each color version: the black and green models use silky textured glass on the back, while the purple model uses fiberglass. This design mirrors elements from the OnePlus 15, providing a premium look and feel.

The Ace 6T will be sold globally as the OnePlus 15R, with most specifications the same, but without the purple color option. The black and green options are kept for the international variants, with localized adjustments offered based on market changes.

Stunning Display and Design

The OnePlus Ace 6T comes with a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz for seamless visuals in gaming and video streaming. It features an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen. The device includes dust, water, and extreme condition resistance by having IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings.