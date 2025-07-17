OnePlus Launches Dual-Charging Cable for Phones and Smartwatches

OnePlus has launched a new SuperVooc-branded dual-charging cable that's different from what you previously bought. While charging accessories are usually a "hard pass" for consumers, this one can charge your OnePlus smartphone and smartwatch simultaneously. There's no need for multiple cables anymore.

Flexing OnePlus' iconic red finish, the cable has a USB-C plug for charging phones, as well as a mid-located charging puck with pogo pins specifically designed for OnePlus wearables.

Supports OnePlus Watch 2, 2R, and Watch 3

According to GSM Arena, the smart cable is not only good as a multi-charger. It's also optimized for OnePlus' new ecosystem. The puck charger is compatible with the following devices:

OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus Watch 2R

OnePlus Watch 3

This makes it an excellent option for customers who are completely invested in the OnePlus phone and wearables ecosystem. It provides a seamless charging experience whether at home or away from home.

Fast Charging Speeds Without Compromise

OnePlus has a reputation for its SuperVooc fast charging technology, and this multi-use cable doesn't fall short. When charging just a smartphone, it gives 80W of power, perfect for quickly topping off your phone.

When charging both a smartphone and a smartwatch at once, remember that your handset can charge a little slower at 67W. However, that's still incredibly fast by any measure.

It should also be noted that during the charging process, the smartwatch gets 10W. This allows speedy charging for wearables. Thanks to this smart distribution, both devices get efficient power without overloading the system or sacrificing significant charging speed.

How Much is the OnePlus Dual-Charging Cable

The OnePlus dual-charging cable is available now directly from OnePlus, priced at:

$29.99 USD

£27.99 GBP

€27.99 EUR

It's important to note that this product is just the cable. You'll need to supply your own charging brick to use it. OnePlus recommends using an official SuperVOOC charger for best results.

Smart Choice for OnePlus Power Users

For OnePlus fans carrying both a phone and a smartwatch, this multi-purpose SuperVOOC charging cable is the high-speed solution. It minimizes cable clutter, enables fast charging between devices, and integrates perfectly into the OnePlus lifestyle.

OnePlus' new SuperVooc cable keeps your tech charged and organized, all with the brand's signature design and power efficiency.

Just don't expect non-OnePlus devices to get the same treatment from the cable.