YouTube Music 2025 Recap Debuts AI Chatbot That Talks to You About Your Listening Habits

YouTube Music is putting a twist on the 2025 Recap, which it has now launched as part of the year-end wrap-up for its streaming experience, as an AI chatbot is now joining the feature.

YouTube Music 2025 Recap Debuts an AI Chatbot

YouTube Music is shaking up the 2025 Recap as the company debuted a new AI chatbot that would accompany users on the experience by providing deeper insights and analysis in a more conversational tone.

According to Android Central, the feature was originally discovered by 9to5Google and showed off how the AI chatbot would work as part of the 2025 Recap experience.

Previously, YouTube Music's annual recap feature was static, featuring a straight-up detailing of one's musical journey through the year. However, with the addition of the AI chatbot, users may see a more profound Recap experience as YouTube Music has also added improvements to the main wrap-up feature.

The AI chatbot will be available at the end of the entire 2025 Recap, with an "Ask anything about your 2025 listening" card available that features pre-existing prompts to get started.

However, users may also opt to type in a command for the AI chatbot to follow to ask it questions directly.

Users may play with the AI chatbot to talk about their 2025 Recap or have fun with their style of wrap-up, and YouTube's latest feature would heed their commands.

Talk About Your Listening Habits After Recap

YouTube began adding a Recap experience on its platform in 2021, and by the following year, they integrated Google Photos to further personalize the feature.

For around four years, YouTube Music has made it its yearly ritual to give users a chance to take a look back at their music streaming experience on the platform, featuring significant information to users.

With this 2025 Recap, users may know their top-streamed songs, artists, albums, and more, with several insights on which country's artists they streamed most, specific streams for an artist per month, and the like.

The addition of the AI chatbot brings a more personal touch to the Recap experience, where users can get more from their wrap-up compared to before, with the chatbot is ready to oblige their request.