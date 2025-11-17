YouTube Music Introduces 'Find in Playlist' Feature to Instantly Locate Your Favorite Songs

For YouTube Music users, opting for a YouTube Premium is the best way to achieve the "premium" streaming experience on the platform. But beyond the benefits of the subscription, YouTube Music is driven to success by its smart recommendation engine and intuitive features to let music listeners find what they want with ease.

Now, the platform is pushing convenience further with a new feature aimed at saving users time in navigating playlists.

Explore 'Find in Playlist' Soon

The new feature places a "Find in playlist" option within the overflow menu on playlist pages. Located just beneath the familiar "Shuffle play" button, this can save users time finding a specific song rather than scrolling through extensive playlists.

Based on the discovery by Reddit user u/xerus9915, users can type the name of the song and instantly hear it, therefore making music discovery easier if you have a very long playlist.

Limited Rollout for iOS Users First

Currently, this feature of playlist search is not available to all users. The early sightings show it on the YouTube Music version 8.45.3 for iOS. However, it seems Google is conducting an A/B test, which means many iPhone users with even the correct version of the app may not see the feature.

Meanwhile, Android users are left waiting, with Google still not having distributed the functionality to the Android client as yet, per Android Police.

Restrictions and Caveats You Need to Know

While the "Find in playlist" feature is a welcome addition, it comes with some limitations. It does not extend to Radio playlists saved in your library. For those used to these dynamically generated playlists, the utility of the feature is still pretty limited.

Speaking of Radio playlists, YouTube is still developing the generative AI radio. Simply put, you only need to write a prompt to create your own custom radio stations.

YouTube Music's Time-saving Playlist Feature

For the select few who have it, the feature makes using YouTube Music more seamless and cuts down on time spent searching for specific favorite tracks. This echoes the trend by music streaming services to include granular playlist tools, as showcased by Spotify, which was the first to offer advanced controls over playlists and then over individual tracks.

For the past months, the platform has rolled out several enhancements for music listeners. Back in June, it dropped the new lyric-sharing tool so users can post their favorite song lines with no hassle.