Research Suggests 1,000 Drones Could Impact Starlink Coverage Across a Large Island

Starlink's satellite internet is at the center of a new Chinese study, which claims that it could be possible to block its signal using 1,000 drones.

Starlink Signal Can be Blocked By 1,000 Drones, Says China Study

According to new reports by Tom's Hardware and the South China Morning Post, a new study conducted by the Beijing Institute of Technology and Zhejiang University found that it is possible to block Starlink's satellite signals.

The research explored this possibility with the use of drones and other types of aircraft, like balloons, ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 units to block off the signal.

However, the study is not talking about the regular drones that we see used by hobbyists, cinematographers, or researchers as these would have to be specially equipped drones that feature electromagnetic properties.

According to the study, these specially designed aircraft could form an "electromagnetic shield over the battlefield" when deploying hundreds or thousands of them at once.

The study first focused on mapping out the Starlink satellite's position in a course of 12 hours, and then the researchers designed a grid that the drones could follow, featuring a mix of wide and narrow-beam electronic noise-generating jammers.

Internet Blackout Possible for Taiwan-Sized Island

The study is only talking about a "what if" scenario, but it saw that it is possible to cause a massive internet blackout on an entire island with only the use of specially designed drones. The drones would only need to reach an altitude of 12 miles to be able to cause a nationwide blackout, with all areas losing their access to Starlink's satellite internet signal.

However, the study noted that using lower-power or cheaper drones for this feat would require them to deploy as many as 2,000 units of the unmanned aerial vehicle, still fitted with the electromagnetic shields.

According to the reports, the study focused on a scenario where an electronic warfare broke out, with the possibility of causing a large-scale effect against a country or region.

It is important to note that there was already a scenario like this several years ago, but it happened the other way.

Russia infamously blocked Ukraine's terrestrial internet connections by targeting specific facilities in the country, but SpaceX swooped in to save the day by sending over internet dishes to receive Starlink satellite signals, which were also positioned strategically over the area.