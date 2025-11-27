After announcing it earlier this month, Google has now dropped the new Google Maps power saving mode exclusively for Pixel 10 devices to help users navigate their trip while saving battery life.

Google Maps Power Saving Mode Now Live on Pixel 10

The latest November 2025 Pixel Drop shared earlier this month by Google detailed the many features coming to Pixel smartphones, with the Google Maps power-saving mode now rolling out to all Pixel 10 devices.

According to Engadget, Google made it exclusive to Pixel 10 devices for now, and this includes the likes of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Users need to launch the Google Maps app on their Pixel 10 device, input a destination they would like to navigate to, and start the trip that would take them on the regular user interface of the platform.

To activate the power-saving mode, users would only need to tap the "Power" button while using the navigation app, and it would transform the interface into a simplified view.

This simplified view gets rid of the extra animations, current speed information, controls, and more on the Google Maps app. With this power-saving mode, users switch to a monochromatic interface that prioritizes saving power on the device but still includes the turn-by-turn directions, trip duration, and estimated arrival time.

That said, users may still use the other functions of their Pixel 10 devices, like checking notifications and more, when using the power-saving mode on Google apps.

Use Pixel 10's Google Maps Power Saving on Lock Screen

Apart from being able to use this new power-saving mode on Pixel 10 devices, users will also get the chance to lock their devices and still enjoy the navigation interface of Google Maps via this feature. This means that the simplified navigation interface of Google Maps will also appear on the lock screen.

According to Google, this power-saving mode on Google Maps for Pixel 10 devices can help extend the device's battery life by as much as four hours, making it a key function in long drives.

User setups may differ from one vehicle to another as some may have a setup where their phones are mounted to a phone holder that is attached to their windshield or rear-view mirror, and this could be difficult to charge while in use.

This new power-saving mode's simplified interface can also help reduce distracted driving as it shows fewer animations, colors, and controls on the app. Google brought a "glanceable" view of Google Maps before for Android Auto, and then the phone app, but the power saving mode does it better, especially for lock screens.