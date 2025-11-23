Qualcomm Will Roll Out QuickShare to AirDrop Feature Soon to Snapdragon-Powered Devices

Google revolutionized file sharing by rolling out QuickShare to Android on Pixel 10 devices last week. Now, Qualcomm is also chiming in.

The renowned processor company has recently confirmed that they are currently working on bringing the QuickShare to AirDrop feature to all Snapdragon-powered devices in the future.

QuickShare to AirDrop Feature Coming to Snapdragon Devices

The company's latest announcement confirmed a massive feature that has been long-awaited by Android users for several years now, and the good thing is that it promises to be available to more Android-powered devices soon.

Snapdragon's official X page quoted Android's previous post, which revealed the feature for the Pixel 10, and Qualcomm's chipset arm only said that they cannot wait for this feature to be available on Snapdragon processors "in the near future."

This only confirms that Qualcomm is already working on the feature to be available on Snapdragon-powered devices, but the company did not confirm when it would release.

Can't wait for people to use this once enabled on Snapdragon in the near future. https://t.co/IUvT23p5pq — Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) November 21, 2025

While Google's announcement for Android's QuickShare being interoperable with Apple's AirDrop is already a huge deal, it is limited to only the Pixel 10 series in its current availability.

This now proves that Google's work may be reliant on the chipset that powers the device, especially as the Pixel 10 exclusively uses the Tensor G5 silicon processor, unlike earlier models like the Pixel 9 and earlier.

Qualcomm Expands Android to iOS File Transfer

Qualcomm's pledge to bring Android to iOS file transfer is already shaping up to be a huge experience for the future of interoperability between the two rival platforms in the smartphone industry.

Since native file transfer features were unveiled, Android and iOS have worked on separate experiences for their ecosystems, apart from the third-party apps that offer it.

The good news with Qualcomm recently joining this interoperability experience for QuickShare and AirDrop is that there is a significant number of Android devices that use Snapdragon processors. This feature would potentially increase the number of eligible devices that can use the QuickShare to AirDrop experience, unlike Google's previous announcement.

It remains unconfirmed if Qualcomm would also follow Google's steps by making it limited to specific Snapdragon models only.