Apple Podcasts Auto-Opening Could Be Concerning: Here's What Really Happening

Users have reported that Apple Podcasts opens of its own accord and often defaults to shows in the categories "religion, spirituality, and education."

Although unusual behavior, experts verify it isn't immediately dangerous but still concerning.

Potential Security Concerns

According to a report by 404 Media, at least one auto-opening podcast contained a link capable of triggering a cross-site scripting attack. That allows malicious actors to inject harmful code into otherwise legitimate websites.

Although this kind of attack is uncommon today, it's a reminder that such vulnerabilities can be a risk when combined with auto-launch behavior in apps like Apple Podcasts.

Security expert Patrick Wardle pointed out that even a simple visit to the website can cause Apple Podcasts to start "playing a podcast of an attacker's choosing with no user prompt or approval."

This is in contrast to other apps, like Zoom. That automatic launch feature makes it more vulnerable to attacks if a new vulnerability is found.

Historical Background

Some of these automatically opened podcasts date back to 2019, and episodes are often silent or in foreign languages. This isn't the first time Apple's services have been taken advantage of; previous exploits have included crypto spam in Apple Calendar and iMessage spam.

Despite the tech giant's security updates and its system-level filters, the bad actors find ways around the company's protections.

Why It Happens

9to5Mac reports that the likely root of this is that the app can auto-launch from an external link. That means users don't have to click on anything for the app to open, creating a scenario where malicious actors could theoretically manipulate the auto-open behavior to nefarious ends.

Patrick Wardle explained that it's concerning because auto-launching apps bypassing user consent violates the expected standard behavior of macOS. The risk is currently low, but the potential for abuse exists in the future if new exploits are uncovered.