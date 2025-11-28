Motorola's Secret 'Urus' Flagship Leak Reveals a Surprising Snapdragon Upgrade

Motorola fans are not prepared to see the touted "Urus" phone, thanks to Qualcomm's most recent flagship chipset. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will definitely be a game-changer for this Moto handset.

While budget-conscious shoppers often go for the mid-range, buying this smartphone could be on your bucket list because of its powerful SoC at a lower price.

Motorola Prepares a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Flagship

It appears that Qualcomm is listening to its buyers. The flagship-ready Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset will be one of the best SoCs without bearing an "elite" tag. The OnePlus 15R is one prime example that this chipset could go beyond expectations.

But Motorola is quietly readying its challenger. While Qualcomm announced that Motorola would soon unveil a device packing this new chip, the brand itself has stayed silent.

That changed when trusted leaker Evan Blass revealed fresh details about Motorola's upcoming project. According to Blass, a new Motorola device codenamed "Urus" is on the way, and it will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 under the hood.

Motorola 'Urus' Could Launch as the Edge 70 Ultra

As Blass describes the Urus as a "non-foldable flagship," it indicates that Motorola intends to market it as an upgrade in its premium Edge series. The probable commercial name? Motorola Edge 70 Ultra.

Qualcomm's just-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC is set to power Motorola's upcoming, non-foldable flagship, codenamed Urus and likely branded as Edge 70 Ultra. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) November 26, 2025

The leaked device could be under the Edge 70 series, which means it's all-out for performance and flagship-grade hardware.

As for users anticipating a Motorola device powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, that privilege may well be reserved for the company's next foldable: the rumored Razr 70 Ultra.

Motorola's Current Edge 70 Series

At the moment, Motorola's Edge 70 lineup includes only one smartphone: the Motorola Edge 70. According to GSM Arena, it was only launched last month. It's positioned as a premium device, but its specs place it below true flagship territory.

Key features of the current Edge 70 include:

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset

6.7-inch 120Hz display with 1,220p resolution

4,800 mAh battery

Triple 50MP cameras, including one selfie camera and dual rear sensors

While great, the Edge 70 clearly leaves room for a more powerful sibling, one which could soon be filled by the rumored Edge 70 Ultra.