New Studio Display Monitor Feature Reportedly Revealed by M5 iPad Pro Specs May Be Coming

A new rumor suggests that Apple is developing a new Studio Display monitor that would soon be available, and the latest speculation claims that it would have one iconic feature that the M5 iPad Pro already revealed.

New Studio Display Monitor With this M5 iPad Pro Feature

MacRumors shared a new report which suggests that Apple is planning to upgrade the Studio Display external monitor with a feature that the latest M5 iPad Pro recently debuted.

The said feature coming to the Studio Display monitor is the M5 iPad Pro's support for 120Hz refresh rate when outputting to external displays, which has Apple's Adaptive Sync.

The feature is said to deliver low latency for the display output on external monitors, with the M5 iPad Pro being connected to monitors that support the feature that could also deliver smoother motion and fewer visual artifacts.

This display output specs of the latest M5 iPad Pro is a massive upgrade for the tablet's capabilities to connect to external monitors, with Adaptive Sync further enhancing its low-latency output for different tasks.

According to MacRumors, this new 120Hz with Adaptive Sync support for the M5 iPad Pro was released promptly, especially as rumors of the Studio Display 2 have been in swirling for the past few months.

The current Studio Display features specs including a 5K LCD, 60Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of brightness, A13 Bionic chip, built-in camera with Center Stage, built-in speakers with Spatial Audio, one Thunderbolt-3 port, and three USB-C ports, which currently starts at $1,599.

What to Expect from Apple's Studio Display 2?

The rumor suggests that Apple may be working on doubling the refresh rate of the Studio Display monitor in its next iteration, unofficially dubbed by sources as the "Studio Display 2."

In a previous report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will reportedly be debuting a new external monitor alongside the remaining Macs that have yet to receive their M5 chip upgrades, and it could potentially be the Studio Display 2.

A previous code leak from Apple reveals that it is indeed working on the next generation of the Studio Display monitor, and it could arrive as early as next year.

The new monitor was given the J427 codename within the company, with rumors claiming that it would feature significant changes compared to its 2022 version.

According to analyst Ross Young, the Studio Display 2 could deliver the same 27-inch sizing for the external monitor, but it would instead use mini-LED for its backlighting for improved brightness, color, and contrast, similar to the MacBook Pro's display of choice.

A change to mini-LED from LCD and the twice-as-much refresh rate with 120Hz from 60Hz is shaping up the new Studio Display 2, rumored for next year.