Threads Test 'Dear Algo' Feature Where Users Could Request Content They Want to See on the Feed

Meta has decided to legitimize the "dear algo" posts on Threads, turning it into a feature that lets users write what they would like to see in their feeds and have the app adjust it to their preferences.

Threads Tests 'Dear Algo' Feature to Request Content

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a post that says they are launching a new test on Threads that will allow users to take advantage of the "dear algo" as a feature.

The "dear algo" posts have been trending on the app, with users wishing for more of their preferred content to see on the app's For You feed. Some have asked the Threads algorithm to change it to things relating to their hobbies or interests, while some have used it comedically and poked fun at Threads.

While some users claimed that it worked for them, others said that it could only be a coincidence that it worked.

Zuckerberg did not reveal the number of people included in this latest test or which regions would be eligible to use the feature, but users may try out their luck and post "dear algo" alongside the content they want to see.

Read Also: Threads Brings Communities Feature to Connect Likeminded Users Across Over 100 Categories

Control Your Algorithm by Posting on Threads

Meta's CEO wants users to take part in this new "dear algo" campaign on the platform that could possibly grant them the content they aspire to see in their experiences.

Changing the algorithm is a process on social media platforms, particularly as users would need to do various searches, engagements, and choose the content to interact with, so it could potentially shape what they see on their feeds.

Alternatively, there are platforms like TikTok that allow users to reset their feed and start from scratch to build their algorithm, which is an easier way to do so.

Threads also previously offered a way to create a custom feed via Search that will set what appears there to what users want.