Nothing Halts Nothing OS 4 Update After Major Android 16 Bugs Surface

Nothing took a slow and steady approach in releasing its Android 16-based update, with Nothing OS 4 finally hitting the stable channel on Nov. 21. Initially, this rolled out for the Nothing Phone 3 but expanded to earlier models by November 28.

It could have been a drama-free rollout, but it became problematic lately. Just days after installing the update, users of the update started reporting multiple bugs, prompting the company to completely halt the rollout while it works on key fixes.

Paused Rollout Hint

The first hint at a paused rollout came on Dec. 1, when Techiboy mentioned the update disappeared from users' devices without an explanation.

A short while later, a Redditor shared a screenshot of an email supposedly from Nothing's support team explaining why his Nothing Phone 3 had not received the update to date.

The email claimed that Nothing had "temporarily halted and removed the current 4.0 rollout" since some issues needed an urgent fix. It further thanked users for their patience while the team worked to deliver a more stable and reliable update. Though there were a few grammatical slips, the email appeared authentic and compliant with Nothing's support communication style.

Nothing Remains Silent While Users Wait for Explanation

Android Central reached out to Nothing directly for confirmation of the pause, but didn't hear back in time for publication. This lack of immediate confirmation leaves users guessing, particularly because the email didn't say what bugs or system issues prompted the halt.

What is clear, though, is that Nothing has recognized the issues internally and is already working on a patched build.

The support message from the company did confirm one thing: once the updated version passes internal testing, the rollout will reopen. Those who have already updated to Nothing OS 4 will be receiving the patched version; others who missed it will get access when the rollout reopens.

For now, the timeline for when the patched Android 16-based build will be released is still uncertain. Nothing hasn't announced a date or an estimate as to when the rollout will resume.

Users are best advised to wait for the formal word, as installing unstable builds may lead to performance issues or unexpected crashes.