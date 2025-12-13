PS5 120 FPS Settings Guide: Performance Mode PS5 Tricks for High FPS Gaming

Many PS5 players are chasing the smoothest possible gameplay, especially in fast and competitive titles. Achieving 120 frames per second requires the right PS5 120 fps settings, proper hardware, and smart in‑game tweaks that balance visuals and responsiveness.

What 120 FPS and 120Hz Mean on PS5

On PS5, 120 FPS means the console can render up to 120 separate frames every second, while 120Hz means the display can refresh the image 120 times per second. When both are active together, gameplay looks significantly smoother than at 60 FPS and inputs feel more responsive, which is especially valuable for shooters, racing games, and competitive multiplayer.

However, not every PS5 game includes a 120 FPS mode, and not every TV or monitor supports 120Hz. Players who want high fps PlayStation performance need to confirm that both their chosen game and their display are compatible with higher frame rates.

Hardware Requirements for 120 FPS on PS5

To run games at up to 120 FPS, the display must support a 120Hz refresh rate over HDMI, ideally HDMI 2.1 for 4K 120Hz or at least HDMI 2.0 for 1080p or 1440p at 120Hz. Many recent TVs and gaming monitors support 120Hz only on specific HDMI ports, so checking the manual or specifications and using the correct input is important.

Using the HDMI cable that comes with the PS5 is recommended, as it is designed for the bandwidth required by higher resolutions and refresh rates. Enabling "Game Mode" or equivalent on the TV usually reduces input lag and disables heavy post‑processing, which supports better gaming optimization.

Game Support for High FPS PlayStation Titles

Only certain PS5 games offer 120 FPS modes, typically labeled as "Performance," "120Hz," "High Frame Rate," or similar terms in their graphics settings. Competitive shooters, some action titles, and a number of sports games are the most likely to include high‑frame‑rate options, while more cinematic titles may prioritize graphics quality.

Players can usually confirm 120 FPS support by checking the game's store description, official website, or in‑game settings. Verifying this before changing PS5 120 fps settings helps avoid confusion when a particular title simply does not provide a 120 FPS or performance mode option.

How to Enable 120 FPS in PS5 System Settings

The PS5's global video settings must allow 120Hz output before any game can use it. In the main Settings menu, users go to Screen and Video, then Video Output, and set the 120 Hz Output option to "Automatic." When a compatible TV or monitor is connected, the Video Output Information screen should indicate that 120Hz is supported at one or more resolutions.

If 120Hz does not appear as supported, the issue may be an incompatible HDMI port, disabled 120Hz support on the TV, or older firmware. Updating the TV software, checking that the PS5 is on the correct HDMI input, and confirming that 120Hz or "Enhanced" mode is enabled on the display often resolve these problems.

Turning On Performance Mode PS5 for Higher Frame Rates

Performance mode PS5 settings tell the console to prioritize frame rate over resolution whenever a game offers multiple graphics profiles. Under Settings, players select Saved Data and Game/App Settings, then Game Presets, and choose "Performance Mode or Resolution Mode." Setting this to "Performance Mode" ensures supported games default to their higher‑FPS configuration.

This approach usually reduces resolution or visual effects but helps maintain a smoother frame rate. For those focused on competitive advantage and responsive controls, this trade‑off is often worthwhile, especially when combined with a 120Hz display and compatible games.

Adjusting In‑Game Graphics Settings for 120 FPS

Even with global PS5 120 fps settings and performance mode enabled, many games still require a manual switch inside their own menus. Typically, players open Options or Settings, then navigate to Video or Graphics, and enable "120 FPS Mode," "Performance Mode," or "High Frame Rate." Without this step, a game may continue to run at 60 FPS despite a properly configured system.

Some titles offer more detailed options, allowing separate toggles for resolution, ray tracing, motion blur, and other effects. For maximum gaming optimization, players can reduce or disable more demanding features, helping the game stay closer to its target of 120 FPS during intense scenes.

Recommended Global Video Settings for Smooth 120 FPS

For most users, leaving the resolution setting on "Automatic" under Screen and Video allows the PS5 to negotiate the best supported format with the display. Ensuring that 120 Hz Output is set to "Automatic" and that any Auto Low Latency Mode options are enabled helps reduce lag. Activating "Game Mode" on the TV further cuts down processing and supports more consistent high fps PlayStation performance.

On the TV or monitor itself, disabling motion interpolation, excessive noise reduction, and other heavy processing preserves the integrity of a 120 FPS signal. These features can add latency and visual artifacts that undermine the benefits of high frame rates.

Balancing Visual Quality and High FPS

Running at 120 FPS usually requires lowering internal resolution or simplifying certain graphics options. Players who value image sharpness on large 4K displays may prefer resolution‑focused or "Quality" modes in single‑player or cinematic games, where the focus is on visuals rather than pure responsiveness.

A practical approach is to use performance modes for competitive multiplayer games and reserve higher‑resolution settings for slower‑paced or story‑driven experiences. This balance keeps PS5 120 fps settings and performance mode PS5 options tuned for gaming optimization without sacrificing overall visual enjoyment.

How to Confirm the PS5 Is Running at 120 FPS

The Video Output Information section in the PS5 settings indicates whether the console is currently outputting a 120Hz signal. Many TVs and monitors also show the active refresh rate in their own information overlays, making it easy to verify that the system is sending a 120Hz signal during gameplay.

Some titles provide an optional FPS counter or, at the very least, a clearly noticeable difference in smoothness between 60 and 120 FPS modes. If the game still feels choppy, revisiting both system‑level settings and in‑game graphics options is recommended.

Troubleshooting When 120 FPS Is Not Working

When 120 FPS options do not appear, the most common reasons are a lack of game support, incorrect HDMI ports, or disabled 120Hz features on the TV. Confirming that the title supports high‑frame‑rate modes, checking that the PS5 is connected to a 120Hz‑capable HDMI input, and turning on any "Enhanced" or "120Hz" options on the display are key steps.

If issues persist, updating firmware on both the console and the TV, trying a different HDMI cable, and temporarily lowering the resolution can help identify bandwidth or compatibility issues. Turning off particularly heavy visual settings in‑game can also improve stability when targeting 120 FPS.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can PS5 output 120 FPS on any HDMI port?

Not always. Many TVs and monitors only support 120Hz on specific "enhanced" HDMI ports, often labeled HDMI 2.1 or similar. Players should check their display's manual and move the PS5 to the designated high‑bandwidth port to ensure 120 FPS works reliably.

2. Do VRR and 120 FPS work together on PS5?

Yes, in many cases Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and 120 FPS can work together if both the TV and the game support them. VRR helps smooth out small frame‑rate dips around the 120 FPS target, reducing screen tearing and stutter, but it must be enabled in both the PS5 settings and on the display.

3. Is 120 FPS possible without a 4K TV?

Yes. A 4K TV is not required for 120 FPS gaming on PS5. Many 1080p and 1440p monitors support 120Hz or higher refresh rates, and the console can output 120 FPS at these lower resolutions as long as the display accepts a 120Hz signal.

4. Do all picture modes on a TV support 120 FPS?

No. Some picture modes add heavy processing that can block or interfere with 120Hz signals. Using a dedicated "Game Mode" or a low‑latency preset is recommended, as these modes usually allow 120Hz input and minimize processing for better responsiveness.