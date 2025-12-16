OnePlus Turbo Series Revealed: Could This Be the Ultimate Gaming Smartphone of 2026?

OnePlus China President Li Jie has announced that the brand will celebrate its 12th anniversary. To make it an unforgettable celebration, the smartphone maker will release the once-rumored Turbo series, which caters to the needs of mobile gamers.

Since it's expected as one of the best releases in 2026, fans should anticipate it having the best battery life and gaming features.

Record-Breaking Growth and Market Ambitions

Li Jie has brought us other exciting news related to OnePlus' success in China. According to him, it will "inherit the flagship's powerful performance genes, lead the strongest battery life in its class, and deliver an unprecedented gaming experience in its price range."

He added in his Weibo post:

"In 2025, OnePlus achieved a year-on-year growth of over 40%, becoming the fastest-growing brand in the industry. This "better-than-expected" achievement is attributed to the positive user feedback generated by OnePlus's focus on ultimate performance gaming experiences. At yesterday's 12th anniversary event, I was very happy to see more and more young faces joining us and playing with OnePlus."

It is expected that the OnePlus Turbo series will pass on the characteristics of high performance from its predecessors while featuring one of the best batteries in the market.

Leaks indicate that the first model of the Turbo series will have a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a resolution of "1.5K" and a refresh rate of a staggering 165Hz. The processor of choice is going to be the SnapDragon 8 Gen 5 processor.

Huge Battery and Rapid Charging Technology

Without a doubt, one of the most exciting aspects of the OnePlus Turbo series is its power-packed 8,000 mAh battery and the presence of 100W fast charging.

Not only does this mean a lot for those into gaming and require a lot of power in a short period, but it also means a lot for people on the go who worry about charging repeatedly.

Camera and Multimedia Capabilities

In terms of imaging, it appears that the initial Turbo model will be equipped with a 50MP primary camera and an ultrawide lens of 8MP, according to GSM Arena.

Even though it's a gaming-oriented phone, it has an imaging system that helps this device handle photography requirements effectively.

