Rivian Rolls Out Universal Hands-Free Driving, Digital Key on iOS and Android in Latest Update

Rivian has shared the final software update for the year 2025 that delivers a ton of new features for all EV owners and drivers to enjoy, including the much-awaited Universal Hands-Free driving experience.

Rivian Rolls Out Universal Hands-Free Driving

Rivian revealed in its latest blog post that a new software update, version 2025.46, is now rolling out the latest features the company has in store for users.

The biggest rollout in this update is the Universal Hands-Free driving feature because it is the company's version of Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS), which takes over the wheel for users.

According to Rivian, users may use the Universal Hands-Free driving feature on more roads in both the US and Canada, and its only requirement is that the stretch you are activating the feature on has clearly marked lane lines.

Under this, users may also choose any of the Autonomy Drive Style' that will suit their preferred automated driving style, which come in three presets. These three presets will serve as a guide for the EV's self-driving system on how to operate.

Mild offers users a more relaxed style that keeps them at a considerable distance from other vehicles on the road, and it will perform gradual lane changes.

On the other hand, Medium offers the balanced version of its self-driving operation, which offers faster acceleration, cutting into some traffic, and goes with the traffic flow.

Lastly, there is Spicy, and it offers the dynamic style that features a tighter gap distance and steers quickly during lane changes.

Rivian's End-of-Year Software Update

There is more to Rivian's end-of-year software update than the Universal Hands-Free driving feature, with the Rivian Digital Key now available for all Gen 2 vehicle owners to add to their smart devices.

According to Rivian, users may add their car keys to their device's respective digital wallets on iOS' iPhone and Apple Watch, as well as Android's Google Pixel and Samsung devices.

According to the company, Rivian's digital car key was built using the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) standard, ensuring connectivity and support on the latest technology.

Alongside this, Rivian also rolled out many other improvements on the user experience, including the Driver Display view that users may now switch on Gen 1 and Gen 2 electric vehicles.

Lastly, there are various enhancements for the Gen 2 Quad-Motor-equipped EVs, with two features available. First, there is the Kick Turn that allows tight turns on dirt roads when users are stuck in a ditch. With only a press of a button, drivers may spin about its center and free themselves.

Next, there is the RAD Tuner, which the Rivian Adventure Department (RAD) developed, and it allows users to fine-tune their vehicle's "dynamic behavior" depending on their needs or preferences.