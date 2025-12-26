Best Foldable Phones For Gamers in 2025

Foldable phones have moved from niche gadgets to serious contenders in mobile gaming. Major brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Honor are pushing the boundaries, offering devices that combine high performance, immersive displays, and advanced multitasking.

Choosing the right foldable for gaming can be challenging, but after extensive testing, these models stand out for delivering excellent gaming experiences without compromising battery life or screen quality.

OnePlus Open

The OnePlus Open makes foldable gaming more accessible without skimping on performance. Its lightweight, thin design makes it easier to handle than competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Google Pixel Fold.

Despite its compact frame, it houses a slightly larger battery to ensure longer gaming sessions.

The Open Canvas software enhances multitasking, letting gamers switch seamlessly between apps. The triple-lens camera, featuring a 48MP main sensor, produces sharp daytime shots, though low-light performance is a minor drawback.

For those seeking a high-quality foldable phone at a more approachable price, the OnePlus Open is tough to beat.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung remains the benchmark in foldables with the Galaxy Z Fold6. Its 120Hz inner and outer displays provide stunning visuals, making it ideal for gaming, streaming, and multitasking. The tablet-style interior display gives gamers a larger, immersive screen, perfect for complex games or productivity apps.

Powered by a high-end chipset, the Z Fold6 handles demanding games smoothly. The cameras, while not flagship-level, are more than sufficient for most users. Its tall form factor may not appeal to everyone, and the premium price reflects its cutting-edge features.

Still, for those seeking the best overall foldable experience, the Galaxy Z Fold6 remains the top choice.

Honor Magic V5

The Honor Magic V5 raises the bar for foldable gaming. Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and dual 120Hz OLED displays, it delivers fluid visuals and fast gameplay. Honor has refined the design with a less noticeable crease, improved dust and water resistance, and AI-powered enhancements.

Availability remains a challenge in certain markets, including the U.S., and the camera bump may feel bulky for some users.

Despite these minor drawbacks, the Magic V5 proves that Samsung no longer holds a monopoly on premium foldables, offering serious competition for gamers seeking cutting-edge performance.