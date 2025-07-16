Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Looks Thinner Than Honor Magic V5 Despite Spec Sheet Claims

When bending foldable phones, particularly flagship devices such as the Honor Magic V5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, against one another, it's easy to be bamboozled by marketing. On paper, the Ivory White Magic V5 measures 8.8mm thick when folded, compared to Samsung's official 8.9 mm thick Fold7.

As one of the prolific leakers, Ice Universe, showed in a side-by-side video comparison, the real-life results are different. The Fold7 actually looks thinner when held side-by-side, regardless of what the spec sheets indicate.

The Pre-Applied Screen Protector Twist

According to the leaker, it all boils down to one tiny but significant detail: the pre-applied screen protector on the Magic V5. Honor's official measurement leaves out the screen protector, even though it is applied right out of the box.

There is no accurate measuring tool, but we can still draw a rigorous conclusion: Galaxy Z Fold7 is the thinnest folding mobile phone in the world.

Samsung, on the other hand, doesn't include a comparable addition, making their advertised thickness more representative of the true device.

From the looks of it, even the small technicalities are enough to distort marketing claims, especially for "world's thinnest" titles. A 0.1mm difference is impressive until one understands it may well not even be true or perceivable.

Why These Micro-Metrics Don't Matter

In reality, you won't even notice 0.1mm's worth of difference in your hand. You won't even notice a 1g weight difference. And yet brands will still tout those tiny differences like they're revolutionary breakthroughs. Being the "lightest" or "thinnest" will certainly sound good in a press release, but these micro-metrics hardly ever make a difference in user experience at all.

Rather than dwelling on specs, consumers need to care about what really counts: display quality, hinge strength, battery life, multitasking capabilities, and software optimization. These are the actual differentiators that impact day-to-day use with foldable phones.

Real-World Comfort > Spec Sheet Bragging Rights

Most foldable phones today have become so thin and light that they are comfortable and premium to hold in the hand, whether folded or unfolded. The pursuit of the "world's thinnest" title becomes more about vanity and less about usability, a temporary crown that doesn't even have to be based on fact.

So, unless you're trying to win a specs argument at the dinner table, your decision to buy a foldable should hinge on features that meet your real needs, not on fractional differences that disappear the moment the phone enters your pocket.

Choose Wisely, Not Lightly

Specs can be deceiving, particularly when they're presented without complete context. The Honor Magic V5 might appear thinner on paper, but actual use is a different matter. According to GSM Arena, instead of being misled by flash statements and micro disparities, make your decision based on the phone's behavior where it counts.