Las Vegas Police Cybertrucks: Are Tesla's 'Bulletproof' Vehicles Really Safe?

Tesla Cybertrucks have become a popular symbol of police, as these vehicles are often used as barricades during protests. They are also used in emergency response scenarios. While Elon Musk claims that it's bulletproof, critics claim that it's not.

Cybertruck Armor: Fact vs. Fiction

Sheriff Kevin McMahill described the Cybertrucks as symbols of "innovation, sustainability, and our commitment to serve the community with the best tools available, safely and efficiently." The announcement emphasized their futuristic appeal and alleged bulletproof features, setting them apart from standard patrol cars.

As Boing Boing reported, the Las Vegas Police Department unveiled 10 customized Tesla Cybertrucks in October. They were donated by venture capitalist Ben Horowitz.

Despite claims of superior protection, the Las Vegas Cybertrucks remain at factory specifications. UP FIT, the company handling modifications, stated in a video that "the vehicle does not need added ballistic doors because the doors already have ballistic protection from the factory."

However, independent tests tell a different story. While Cybertruck panels can resist some small arms fire, rifles like the AR-15 can easily penetrate the doors. "Armor Glass" windows, tougher than typical auto glass, only withstand minor impacts, failing to stop bullets effectively.

Firearms expert Kay Leadfoot explained that AR-15 style rifles punch through the doors, all but the lightest handguns penetrate, and standard rifle ammo easily breaches the glass.

The History of Armored Vehicle Challenges

Creating truly bulletproof everyday vehicles is notoriously difficult. In the 1970s, "Magic" Alex Mardas attempted to bulletproof luxury cars for Middle Eastern royalty, but bullets easily penetrated during tests.

Experts often caution that "bulletproof" is more marketing than a guarantee. Even reinforced vehicles are frequently vulnerable to real-world ballistics, leaving occupants exposed.

Cybertruck Concerns Beyond Bulletproof

The challenges extend beyond armor. Cybertrucks have faced issues such as: