CES 2026: LG Debuts CLOiD Home Robot Powered by AI, Vision-Powered Tech

LG World Premiere took off at CES 2026 debuted "CLOiD," the company's latest home robot powered by AI and vision-based technology that aims to do all tasks for users.

LG Debuts CLOiD Home Robot at CES 2026

LG Electronics debuts its take on a "robot nanny" meant for the home with the CLOiD robot during the company's World Premiere keynote at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

CLOiD is a bipedal robot that could walk around the home based on the demonstration clips that LG played during the event, as well as its showcase on the CES 2026 stage, where it was made to interact with the company's executives and presenters.

This is also the first time that the robot was publicly demonstrated by the company for the world to see, claiming that it is meant to perform household tasks across connected appliances.

The new bipedal home robot from LG also connects to the ThinQ ecosystem, LG's AI-powered smart home platform, which offers an all-in-one hub to control all eligible home appliances and devices under the brand.

Users may use the CLOiD home robot when they are at home or away, with the AI-powered machine able to be programmed and given tasks whenever needed.

AI, Vision Tech Powers CLOiD Home Robot

LG designed CLOiD to perform tasks using AI and vision-based technologies for its software, with the home robot mean to learn along the way.

It will study the home's layout and connect with the eligible appliances under the ThinQ ecosystem to perform the tasks given by the owner. Moreover, it can also learn and understand a user's lifestyle, as well as their appliance usage, to adapt it into its daily routine.

The bot's hardware was also designed specifically by LG to perform autonomous navigation, with its torso able to adjust its height, arms that have seven degrees of freedom, and the wheeled base enabling autonomous driving technology with a low center of gravity.

It also features the LG Actuator AXIUM components that are found on its joints to deliver "Physical AI" in its movements and more.

CLOiD also features a head that serves as a "mobile AI home hub," which will direct all of its functions, also featuring a display, cameras, sensors, a speaker, and a voice-based generative AI.

LG's CLOiD: 'Zero Labor at Home'

LG promises that users will no longer have to do anything at home with the CLOiD home robot, with it embodying a vision for the future that campaigns for "Zero Labor Home, Makes Quality Time."

Home management gets a massive upgrade with the CLOiD home robot as it can clean, cook, prepare meals, do the laundry, fold it afterwards, and more.

LG also claimed that CLOiD was designed to "naturally engage with" humans and understand their lifestyle, to make household chores "a thing of the past," said LG Home Appliance Solution Company President Steve Baek.