CES 2026: World's First Electrochromic Sunglasses Can Instantly Change Tint With Single Swipe

CES 2026 hasn't officially opened its doors yet, but innovation is already making waves in Las Vegas. During CES Unveiled, one product stood out not because it was flashy, but because it was refreshingly simple: the Povec C1 electrochromic sunglasses.

While bold concept devices usually dominate early CES buzz, Povec Optics took a different approach. Instead of spectacle, the company showcased a practical piece of wearable tech, a pair of smart sunglasses that can change tint instantly with a single swipe.

Electrochromic Sunglasses, Anyone?

The Povec C1 is being positioned as the world's first electrochromic sunglasses made for everyday consumers, according to Mashable writer Timothy Beck Werth.

For cofounder Alexis Marc Pons, these wearables allow wearers to manually adjust lens tint in real time. A subtle, touch-sensitive panel built into the frame lets users slide a finger to darken or lighten the lenses instantly.

There's no need to swap lenses, attach clip-ons, or carry multiple pairs. One sleek set of sunglasses adapts to changing light conditions whenever you need it.

The transition itself is smooth and immediate, giving the glasses a futuristic feel that's likely to catch attention both in person and on social media.

Built With Athletes and Outdoor Use in Mind

Povec Optics says the electrochromic technology behind the C1 comes from the automotive world, where it has been used in vehicles like the Audi E5 Sportback. Bringing that technology into eyewear opens the door to real-world applications, especially for people who spend time outdoors.

Cyclists, runners, skiers, hikers, and boaters regularly deal with shifting light conditions. Povec's solution aims to remove that friction by allowing users to adjust visibility on the fly. Whether moving from shaded trails to open roads or from early-morning light to harsh midday sun, the Povec C1 adapts instantly.

Battery Life and Charging

Despite its advanced technology, Povec keeps usability front and center. The sunglasses charge via USB-C and are rated for up to 28 days of battery life on a single charge. That long runtime reduces the need for frequent charging, a key consideration for wearable devices meant for daily use.

How Povec Stacks Up Against Other Smart Sunglasses

Povec isn't the first company to explore tint-changing eyewear. Chamelo Eyewear, for example, introduced color- and tint-shifting sunglasses at CES last year, and those models are already on the market.

Where Povec appears to differ is in focus. Rather than leaning into color customization, the C1 prioritizes instant tint control, durability, and performance. That streamlined approach may resonate more strongly with athletes and everyday users who value function over novelty.

When Will We See Povec Sunglasses in the Market?

Povec Optics is aiming for a May 2026 release, with expected pricing between $250 and $350. That puts the C1 in premium territory, alongside high-end designer sunglasses.

Even so, the combination of practical technology, clean design, and clear use cases makes the price easier to justify. More importantly, the product is easy to understand and visually compelling, qualities that often translate well once it reaches a larger audience.