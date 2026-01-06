AMD Unveils Ryzen AI Max 300 Series and Ryzen 7 9850X3D for Compact PCs and Gamers

AMD expanded its AI-focused and gaming CPU lineup at CES 2026, introducing the new Ryzen AI Max 300 series processors alongside the Ryzen 7 9850X3D, a more accessible 3D V-Cache option aimed squarely at enthusiasts.

While AMD's Ryzen AI 400 desktop chips bring broader platform support, the spotlight for performance-focused users landed on the Ryzen AI Max+ family and the latest X3D gaming CPU. Together, the new processors target compact desktops, high-performance laptops, and gamers seeking top-tier frame rates without flagship pricing.

Ryzen AI Max 300 Series Pushes Integrated Performance Further

AMD debuted the Ryzen AI Max platform last year as a response to changing expectations around integrated computing — delivering powerful CPU, GPU, NPU, and memory capabilities in a single piece of silicon. The approach mirrors Apple Silicon's philosophy, where performance matters more than whether graphics are discrete or integrated.

At CES, AMD expanded the lineup with the Ryzen AI Max+ 392 and Ryzen AI Max+ 388. The 12-core Max+ 392 and 8-core Max+ 388 both feature boost clocks up to 5GHz, a 50 TOPS neural processing unit, and integrated GPUs capable of up to 60 TFLOPs. AMD says these chips are designed for small desktops and workhorse laptops where space and power efficiency matter, but performance cannot be compromised.

Earlier Ryzen AI Max chips have already appeared in devices like the Framework Desktop and ASUS ROG Flow Z13, where they delivered strong results without the need for dedicated GPUs. AMD is positioning the new Max+ models as a continuation of that strategy, enabling compact systems to handle AI workloads, creative tasks, and gaming with fewer components.

Ryzen 7 9850X3D Brings 3D V-Cache to a Wider Audience

For gamers, AMD introduced the Ryzen 7 9850X3D, an 8-core processor that delivers the benefits of 3D V-Cache at a more approachable price point than the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D. The chip boosts up to 5.6GHz and features 104MB of combined L2 and L3 cache, significantly more than the 76MB found on the standard 9850HX.

Like other X3D processors, the 9850X3D uses AMD's 3D V-Cache technology to stack additional cache vertically, improving gaming performance by reducing memory latency. AMD sees it as an ideal option for enthusiasts who want a noticeable performance boost without paying ultra-premium prices.

Availability and What's Next

AMD said the new Ryzen AI Max+ processors and the Ryzen 7 9850X3D are expected to ship in the first quarter. Pricing for the 9850X3D has not been officially announced, though leaked listings suggest it could land around $200. Industry rumors also point to a future dual-cache Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 with up to 192MB of cache, signaling that AMD's push with 3D V-Cache is far from over.

With the Ryzen AI Max 300 series and the 9850X3D, AMD is reinforcing two key strategies at once: making integrated AI-centric silicon powerful enough to replace discrete components, and continuing to refine cache-heavy CPUs that keep the company competitive at the top of the gaming performance charts.