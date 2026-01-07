CES 2026: Segway's New e-Bikes Brings Clean Energy Mobility to Different Kinds of Rides

CES 2026 has become more exciting thanks to the new announcements made by Segway, which introduced three new e-bikes this year.

Segway Unveils New e-Bikes at CES 2026

One of the top clean energy mobility options taking over the market is the e-bike, and this is because they provide an alternative to daily commuting that is far cheaper than electric vehicles and motorcycles, but are capable of taking you from point A to B.

Here are the new products that the public can expect from Segway.

Segway Myon

Segway Myon is the first new e-bike in the lineup introduced by the company, and it is a commuter-style e-bike that offers a "classic style with the sleek, modern aesthetic that Segway is known for."

The Myon features an electric motor with different classes to choose from based on your preferred ride style.

Class 1 offers pedal assist that has no throttle and can max out at 20 miles per hour, with this mode still requiring users to pedal the bike.

Class 2 offers a throttle and no longer requires pedaling, but like Class 1, it also maxes out at 20mph.

Class 3 is like Class 2, which is fully reliant on throttle operations, but offers a max speed of 28mph.

Myon offers 500W of nominal power and 85NM of peak torque, paired with a 48V or 722Wh battery that offers up to 80 miles of range and an IPX7 water resistance rating.

The battery can fully charge in approximately 5.5 hours. The Myon can also connect to the dedicated Segway app that features GPS and Apple Find My, as well as a display showcasing a speedometer, battery, and assist level controls.

The Myon is equipped with a TurboTuned motor paired with a 9-speed Shimano CUES drivetrain that users may easily switch between using the "+" or "-" buttons.

The Segway Myon is available for $1,999.99.

Segway Muxi

The Segway Muxi was also unveiled during the CES 2026 presentation, and it is a short-tail e-bike that focuses on utility and versatility. It is a compact e-bike with a retro design and offers a comfortable, upright riding position.

Segway will offer a "Passenger Kit" worth $199.99 in March, which will offer accessories like foot pegs, a seat that could carry a passenger for up to 120 pounds.

Moreover, there will also be a separate Middle Basket for $29.99 and Fenders for $79.99 available to purchase.

The Segway Muxi comes in either Class 1 or Class 2. It offers Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Regenerative Braking, and Traction Control System.

Muxi will retail for $1,699.99 and is coming by March 2026 in the US.

Segway Xaber 300

Lastly, there is the Segway Xaber 300, which is not an e-bike, but an electric dirtbike that aims to take adventures on dirt roads and trails to the next level. It is inspired by the X1000 prototype, which the company used to compete in the 2025 Dakar Rally.

The Xaber 300 offers three power modes to choose from, namely 150cc, 200cc, and 300cc, emulating these engine displacements on ICE dirtbikes.

It features technologies like an electronic clutch and Traction Control System, with settings that feature parental controls and maximum wheelie angles. According to Segway, the Xaber 300 will be available for $5,299.99 later and may release in the spring or summer of this year.