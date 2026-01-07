CES 2026: Acer Unveils 3 New Gaming Monitors Coming Later This Year

Acer went big at CES 2026 with their gaming monitor lineup that was recently unveiled, and it delivers three new displays to suit different types of gaming experiences or setups.

Acer Unveils 3 New Gaming Monitors at CES 2026

Acer's CES 2026 showcase shared three new gaming monitors to bolster the Taiwanese tech giant's lineup of displays, with these products releasing later this year.

Acer Predator XB273U F6 Gaming Monitor

For the standard gaming monitor, Acer is delivering the Predator XB273U F6, which features a 27-inch QHD display with a 2560 x 1440p resolution, capable of delivering 4K quality. The new Predator XB273U F6 uses an IPS panel, which is known for light bleeds.

However, Acer touts that this specific monitor is the fastest in the industry as it can output up to 1000Hz refresh rate via a 1280 x 720p resolution called Dynamic Frequency and Resolution (DFR), and this is already an acceptable HD quality.

For users who want more quality and are alright with sacrificing the refresh rate of the screen, they may opt for the 500Hz refresh rate that can max out at 2560 x 1440p resolution or 4K quality.

The monitor is calibrated by default to cover 95% of the DCI-P3 and 99 percent of the sRGB color gamut, alongside a 2000:1 native contrast ratio and 350-nit brightness. It also offers wide 178-degree viewing angles.

The Acer Predator XB273U F6 gaming monitor is coming this spring with a starting price of $799.99.

Acer Predator X34 F3 Curved Gaming Monitor

Next, Acer unveiled a new curved gaming monitor called the Predator X34 F3, and it is meant for competitive players, featuring a max output of 360Hz refresh rate and a maximum resolution of 3440 x 1440p.

The Acer Predator X34 F3 features a curved QD-OLED panel, which promises vibrant colors and deep blacks. It also features a 34-inch screen size. The Predator X34 F3 offers DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

Acer touts a 0.03 ms gray-to-gray response time, 1,000,000,000:1 Adaptive Contrast Management (ACM) ratio, 500-nit peak brightness, 99 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and 1.07 billion color support. It likewise features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support.

The Acer Predator X34 F3 is coming this spring for $1,199.99.

Acer Nitro XV270X P Gaming Monitor

Lastly, for those looking for a more budget-friendly gaming monitor upgrade, Acer delivers the Acer Nitro XV270X P gaming monitor, which offers stunning 5K quality in a 27-inch IPS screen.

The Nitro XV270X P gaming monitor boasts a maximum resolution of 5120 x 2880p resolution at 165Hz via HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 1.4 or the more performance-based option of 330Hz refresh rate that maxes out at 2560 x 1440p resolution (4K).

Acer claims that this Nitro XV270X P gaming monitor is great for both creators and esports players. It features AMD FreeSync Premium support, 0.5ms minimum GTG response time, 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000,000:1 native contrast ratio, up to 400-nit peak brightness, and dual 2-watt built-in speakers.

The Acer Nitro XV270X P gaming monitor is also coming this spring, starting at $799.99.