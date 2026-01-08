ChatGPT Health with Apple Health Integration Is Now Available: Here's What It Delivers

OpenAI has announced the launch of ChatGPT Health, a new feature within the chatbot platform that offers a dedicated space for users who have health or medical concerns they want to ask.

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Health via the Chatbot

According to OpenAI, this new ChatGPT Health space offers a secure and knowledgeable experience to users who have questions or insights about their medical needs.

The company said that ChatGPT Health was made to help users "feel more informed, prepared, and confident navigating your health."

According to OpenAI, millions of users worldwide have already been using ChatGPT to ask about their health concerns, asking about their symptoms or what condition they are possibly feeling.

The company said that for a long time, it has been providing safe and secure answers to users via ChatGPT without a dedicated health space, but that changes now.

Apart from asking ChatGPT about health concerns, the company says that users may add their health records in photo or document format and get a private and secure experience where the chatbot will process the data for users to help them understand it better.

Users may also ask the chatbot for a second opinion to help them avoid scams in the medical world.

Read Also: OpenAI Searches for Head of Preparedness as AI Risks Enter New Era

ChatGPT Health with Apple Health Integration

Last December 2025, there were reports about a potential Apple Health integration to ChatGPT that was discovered via the backend code of the AI platform.

Now, this is already a reality as OpenAI confirmed that users who have data on their Apple Health app may now connect it to ChatGPT Health and use the chatbot platform to understand their existing data.

That said, OpenAI revealed that other health and wellness apps may be connected to ChatGPT Health, including the likes of Function, MyFitnessPal, and more.

Ask ChatGPT Health About Your Concerns

According to OpenAI, they have worked with over 260 physicians over the past two years to work on this ChatGPT Health feature, helping train their models across different specialties and queries.

Through this testing, OpenAI asked the help of these physicians to determine what makes a health question helpful or potentially harmful.

Thanks to this collaboration, OpenAI has trained its ChatGPT Health model on what kinds of concerns the chatbot should push users or patients to immediately seek professional or clinical help.

It was likewise taught how to communicate clearly, and what to prioritize.