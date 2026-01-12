Meta Launches Conversation Focus Feature for Smart Glasses on Early Access

Meta is now launching the new Conversation Focus feature on early access for eligible smart glasses in its lineup, offering users a way to enhance the sounds they hear from the ones they are talking to.

Meta Drops Conversation Focus Feature in Early Access

Digital Trends reported that Meta has recently dropped the Conversation Focus feature in the Early Access channels of select smart glasses to deliver better hearing through the open-ear speakers of the wearables.

The Conversation Focus feature was introduced by Meta in December via update v21, showcasing the AI-powered feature that can amplify the sounds produced by the one being spoken to by users.

"You'll hear the amplified voice sound slightly brighter, which will help you distinguish the conversation from ambient background noise so you can stay tuned into the moments that matter," said Meta.

The wearable's feature takes advantage of its microphone, AI, and open-ear speakers to make voice amplification possible, with users able to adjust the volume levels on the smart glasses.

Users will be able to do this by swiping on the right temple part of the glasses or heading to their device settings to select the most applicable level for them.

Select Smart Glasses for Conversation Focus

There are only two smart glasses from Meta's lineup that are eligible to use the Conversation Focus at this time, and these are the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses and the Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses.

Meta has yet to reveal if this is also coming to the Ray-Ban Meta Display, the more advanced smart glasses that feature a heads-up display.

That said, users only need to ensure that they are part of the Early Access program, have their devices updated to version 21, and are in the United States or Canada to access the feature.

Meta Smart Glasses For Daily Use

Meta's partnership with EssilorLuxottica has made it possible to design different smart glasses for specific needs, with the all-rounder being the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which is one of its most popular.

For the sporty and adventurous ones, there are the Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses, which incorporate AI-powered experiences into one's active lifestyle, and more.

Lastly, for a deeper experience that gives a taste of augmented reality, the Ray-Ban Meta Display is the one to look for.