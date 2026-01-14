Elon Musk Announces FSD Is Now for Subscription Only; $8,000 Upfront Payment Removed

Elon Musk has revealed that the Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature is soon transforming into a subscription-based service after it was initially offered as a one-time purchase to many customers who bought the electric vehicles.

Elon Musk Announces FSD Is Now Subscription Only

Elon Musk shared on his official X account that Tesla will transform the Full Self-Driving package into a subscription-only service after mid-February, offering no explanations at all regarding what prompted this change.

The Tesla CEO revealed that it will be under a monthly subscription format when offered to customers.

Many customers responded to the announcement by Musk, with one account, the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, going on to ask how much it would be priced per month. Many shared the same sentiments as the Tesla club account online.

Moreover, there is also an account that asked about getting the FSD feature that Tesla promised all these years ago, claiming that he bought the package way back in 2016 and has not received it almost ten years later.

However, neither Musk nor Tesla responded to questions regarding the subscription price for the FSD.

That said, others are dreading the change, claiming that almost all services and technologies at present are already under a subscription.

Tesla will stop selling FSD after Feb 14.



FSD will only be available as a monthly subscription thereafter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2026

$8,000 Upfront Payment Removed

Musk said in his post that Tesla "will stop selling FSD" after February 14, and this is also the same time that the subscription-based access to the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) feature will begin.

This means that Tesla will no longer ask customers to pay an upfront fee of $8,000 to get access for the Full Self-Driving feature.

In previous situations, customers did not immediately receive the FSD feature despite purchasing it as they had to await Tesla's notice that it was already available in their vehicle after passing several requirements set by the company.

These requirements are known as "scores," with EV owners put under a "test" where they have to prove that they are outstanding drivers who follow the rules of the road to determine if they are worthy of receiving the feature despite paying for it.