The Best Smart Home Gadgets You Can Actually Buy from CES 2026

CES 2026 has come and gone, but it's never too late to take a closer look at the many smart home gadgets that companies unveiled during the event.

If you are looking for your next smart home purchase, these CES 2026 gadgets may be the one for you.

Best Smart Home Gadgets to Buy From CES 2026

Check out the list below to discover the best smart home gadgets to buy.

1. Ring Car Alarm

Ring offers users a new device to help with safety and security, but this time, it is for your car. It brings a built-in Amazon Sidewalk feature to help you connect to your neighborhood's network.

The Ring Car Alarm is a plug-in device that you can connect to your car's on-board diagnostics (OBD) port and act as another layer of security for your vehicle, and it does not have a complicated setup procedure.

The device offers security without a monthly subscription, so that's a plus, as the device is entirely usable right out of the box.

This device also connects to the Ring app, where you can see your vehicle's GPS location, be notified when something happens via its Alerts, manage Device Health, manage the shared access to the car's notifications, and more.

It also connects to the Amazon Sidewalk, which is a neighborhood-wide network available via a device from Amazon.

The Ring Car Alarm is now available to preorder for $49.99 on its website, with an estimated delivery date of March 4.

2. Kidde Smart Smoke Alarm

Kidde came to CES 2026 to deliver their latest device for the smart home, and it is the Smart Smoke + CO Alarm that now comes in a battery-powered option for a plug-and-play experience.

The device also features seamless integration with the Ring app, so users will be notified in real time of emergencies or concerns at home.

The device can detect smoke 25% faster than average smoke detection technologies based on internal testing.

It can detect both smoke and carbon monoxide, and sends alerts via the Ring app. To top it all off, it is battery-powered, so you do not need to add new wiring. There is no need tap into your home's power, and you can start using Kidde's new smart alarm immediately.

The Kidde Battery Smart Smoke Alarm is now available to preorder on Ring's website for $9.98.

3. Philips Hue SpatialAware

Philips Hue unveiled the new Hue SpatialAware technology that will let users transform their home into specific scenes, which makes use of connected smart lights around the house.

Through this new smart home device, users may control the ambient lighting at home with simple steps, and the company designed it to feel more natural and intuitive compared to existing centralized hubs for lighting controls.

According to Philips Hue, the SpatialAware technology delivers "harmony" to users as it aims to create a "natural ambiance" using connected smart home lights.

It is important to note that the SpatialAware technology is a software that comes as a free upgrade to Philips Hue's existing smart home hub, centered on the Bridge Pro.

The Philips Hue Bridge Pro is available to purchase via their website for $98.99.

4. IKEA Varmblixt Smart Light

IKEA's collaboration with Sabine Marcelis continues, and it was introduced at CES 2026. The VARMBLIXT smart light comes in cute, donut-shaped bodies to add more character to your smart home.

The VARMBLIXT smart light brings both elegance and ambient lighting to one's home, offering different tones from "cool daylight to warm, candle-like yellow glow," according to IKEA.

The new smart home piece from IKEA is also compatible with the Matter ecosystem and will be available on its website and in stores starting April.