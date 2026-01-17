Top 10 CES 2026 Electric & Mobility Tech Concepts

At CES 2026, electric vehicles are increasingly defined by software and AI rather than just motors and batteries. Automakers and tech firms are showcasing platforms that can evolve over time through over‑the‑air updates, unlocking new driver‑assist functions, interfaces, and energy‑management tools after purchase.​

The mobility tech concepts also emphasize connectivity, with vehicles designed to communicate with infrastructure, other cars, and the cloud to enable safer and more efficient journeys. This shift reflects a broader move from isolated vehicles to integrated mobility systems that combine electric powertrains, data, and automation.​

1. NVIDIA Alpamayo Autonomous Driving AI

NVIDIA unveiled Alpamayo at CES 2026, an open-source portfolio of AI models designed specifically for Level 4 autonomous vehicles. The centerpiece is Alpamayo 1, a 10-billion-parameter vision-language-action model that processes video inputs to create driving paths while explaining the reasoning behind each decision.

Unlike traditional perception-only systems that simply react to their environment, Alpamayo enables vehicles to reason through rare edge cases with human-like judgment, a capability essential for safety validation and regulatory approval.​

The system includes AlpaSim, an open-source simulation framework available on GitHub, along with Physical AI Open Datasets containing over 1,700 hours of real-world driving data collected across diverse geographies and weather conditions.

This comprehensive toolkit allows developers to train autonomous systems in hyper-realistic virtual environments before deploying them in actual vehicles, significantly reducing testing time and costs while improving safety outcomes.​

2. Lucid Gravity Robotaxi

The Lucid Gravity robotaxi represents a collaboration between Lucid Motors, autonomous driving technology firm Nuro, and Uber Technologies, combining luxury electric vehicle design with Level 4 autonomous capabilities.

Built on the spacious Gravity SUV platform, this production-intent robotaxi accommodates up to six passengers and features halo-mounted LEDs that display passenger initials for easy identification.​

The vehicle bristles with advanced sensors including high-definition cameras, solid-state LiDAR units, and comprehensive perception hardware powered by NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor computing platform. Interactive screens enable riders to adjust seat heaters, climate settings, and music, while real-time visual feedback shows what the vehicle observes on the road.

Uber plans to deploy 20,000 Gravity robotaxis over six years, with commercial operations in San Francisco expected to begin later in 2026, pending regulatory approval.​

3. Mercedes-Benz Electric GLC

Mercedes-Benz premiered the electric GLC at CES 2026, showcasing the company's first vehicle built on the MB.EA platform designed exclusively for electric powertrains. The GLC 400 4MATIC version delivers 483 horsepower through dual motors and offers an impressive 713-kilometer range based on WLTP testing.

The 800-volt charging architecture enables rapid top-ups ideal for road trips, with the ability to add 260 miles of range in just 15 minutes at peak charge rates of 320 kW.​

Inside, the electric GLC features the optional 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that stretches across the dashboard, combining multiple displays into one seamless panel.

The fourth-generation MBUX system integrates AI from Microsoft and Google for smarter voice commands and personalization, while Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos enhances the entertainment experience.

The vehicle also includes MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO, an SAE Level 2+ driver assistance system powered by NVIDIA AI that handles complex urban environments using a 30-sensor suite.​

4. ProLogium Superfluidized Solid-State Battery

ProLogium marked its 20th anniversary at CES 2026 by unveiling its proprietary Superfluidized All-Inorganic Solid-State Lithium Ceramic Battery technology. This breakthrough battery system integrates a superfluidized all-inorganic solid-state electrolyte, all-ceramic separator, and all-silicon anode, achieving volumetric energy density up to 860 Wh/L.

The ionic conductivity reaches 57 mS/cm at room temperature, approximately five times higher than conventional liquid electrolytes and sulfide solid-state electrolytes.​

Performance specifications demonstrate the technology's advantages: 4-6 minute charging from 60-80% capacity, low-temperature performance comparable to competitors' room-temperature capabilities, and no thermal runaway in accelerating rate calorimetry testing due to the non-flammable electrolyte.

In partnership with FEV Group, ProLogium showcased next-generation EV battery modules with targeted driving ranges up to approximately 1,000 kilometers. The company plans to begin capacity ramp-up in 2029, reaching 4 GWh by 2030 and 12 GWh by 2032.​

5. Verge Motorcycles with Solid-State Battery

Verge Motorcycles achieved an industry milestone at CES 2026 by introducing the first production electric motorcycle equipped with solid-state battery technology. Working in partnership with Donut Lab, Verge began shipping solid-state-powered motorcycles in the first quarter of 2026, beating automotive competitors to market.​

The long-range version delivers approximately 600 kilometers of combined range, addressing one of the primary concerns for electric motorcycle adoption. The new battery technology enables rapid charging capabilities, adding 60 kilometers of range for every minute of charging, which dramatically reduces downtime and increases practical usability for daily riders.​

6. Sony Honda Mobility Afeela Prototype 2026

Sony Honda Mobility returned to CES 2026 with a pre-production model of the Afeela 1 and debuted the Afeela Prototype 2026, an SUV variant scheduled for U.S. market launch by 2028. The vehicles embody the company's vision of "mobility as a creative entertainment space," integrating advanced sensing technology, interactive features, and human-centered design.​

The Afeela features a Personal Agent leveraging Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service for natural dialogue between humans and machines. The cabin includes a Snapdragon Digital Chassis delivering AI-centered next-generation mobility experiences, with the ability to play PlayStation 5 directly on the vehicle's infotainment system.

The company aims to achieve Level 4-equivalent autonomous driving capabilities, transforming the vehicle space into a "drive-less" environment where occupants enjoy entertainment while the vehicle handles navigation.​

7. BMW iX3 with Alexa+ Integration

BMW showcased the iX3 at CES 2026 as the first vehicle to integrate Amazon Alexa+ technology, making BMW the first automaker to offer this advanced AI assistant. Built on the Neue Klasse architecture, the iX3 features BMW's Intelligent Personal Assistant running the latest iteration of BMW iDrive infotainment system with Operating System X.​​

The Alexa+ integration enables users to ask multiple questions in a single sentence covering both vehicle features and general knowledge topics, processing natural human speech through large language model capabilities. Entertainment options include over 85 apps, TiVo's video app, Disney+, built-in Zoom for online meetings, and YouTube Music.

The Highway Assistant feature allows hands-free driving at speeds up to 130 kph, with automatic lane changes when the driver accepts by glancing at the respective outside rearview mirror. Deliveries in North America begin in summer 2026, with pricing starting around $60,000.​​

8. Geely Full-Domain AI 2.0 and G-ASD

Geely Auto Group unveiled Full-Domain AI 2.0 technology at CES 2026, representing a significant evolution from fragmented, module-based intelligence toward unified vehicle-wide AI architecture.

Built on the World Action Model, the system achieves deep integration of vehicle-level computing power, data, and models to establish a central intelligent engine capable of unified scheduling across all vehicle functions.​

The Eva hyper-anthropomorphic emotional intelligent agent has evolved into an in-vehicle intelligent hub with memory and reasoning capabilities, enabling human-like dialogue and autonomous decision-making.

Geely also announced G-ASD (Geely Afari Smart Driving), an intelligent driving system leveraging cloud-based multimodal foundation models at the hundred-billion-parameter scale and driving-assist data accumulated from over 8.5 million vehicles.

Subject to regulatory approval, Geely plans to roll out highway L3 and low-speed L4 functions in 2026, with robotaxi operations to follow.​

9. Qualcomm Snapdragon Digital Chassis

Qualcomm Technologies demonstrated the future of software-defined vehicles at CES 2026 through partnerships showcasing the Snapdragon Digital Chassis. In collaboration with Chinese startup Leapmotor, Qualcomm unveiled the world's first cross-domain integrated service powered by Snapdragon Cockpit Elite and Snapdragon Ride Elite automotive platforms.​

The dual-chipset architecture unifies cockpit, driver assistance, body control, and connectivity, including Wi-Fi 6 and 5G mobile communications, on one system. Built on dual Snapdragon 8797 chips with the Qualcomm Oryon CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, the system supports up to 8 3K/4K high-definition displays and 18 audio channels.

HERE Technologies partnered with Qualcomm to showcase how AI-powered map intelligence integrated with the Snapdragon Ride Pilot system enhances safety and predictability for Level 2+ automated driving by providing vehicles "foresight" beyond what onboard sensors can detect.​

10. LEO JetBike Personal Flying Vehicle

LEO Flight revealed the JetBike at CES 2026, one of the first commercially available hover bikes expected to reach customers later in 2026. This American eVTOL company's compact personal flying machine offers endurance of approximately 10-15 minutes, during which pilots can reach speeds up to 60 mph at altitudes around 15 feet.​

The design resembles a gaming chair strapped between two wings stacked with electric microjets, prioritizing safety and ease of flying.

Taking up just 6.5 square feet, the JetBike incorporates a roll-hoop safety frame for accidental inversion protection. The microjet system avoids dangerous propellers and provides infinitely flexible control surfaces, allowing operation without a regular pilot's license.

Priced from $99,000, the vehicle is positioned for adventurous landowners, with LEO providing training and in-flight technology to ensure stability. The company plans to reveal the LEO Coupe, a larger machine more akin to a flying car, later in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which major automakers and tech companies showcased their biggest electric mobility innovations at CES 2026?

CES 2026 featured legacy automakers like Mercedes, BMW, and General Motors alongside EV innovators such as Tesla, Nio, and XPeng, plus major tech companies like Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Intel powering software and connectivity.

Battery makers like CATL and LG Energy Solution presented next-generation cell technologies, while mobility startups focused on robotaxis and micromobility. The diversity reflects how electric mobility has become an ecosystem rather than a single-company story.​

2. How realistic are the CES 2026 concepts—could we see these features in production vehicles within the next 2–3 years?

The timeline varies across the Top 10 concepts. Software-defined updates, enhanced driver assistance, and smart charging are already appearing in 2025–2026 models and will spread rapidly.

In-cabin AI and V2X connectivity are moving toward deployment. However, fully autonomous robotaxis and widespread vehicle-to-grid systems remain longer-term, likely 5–10 years away depending on regulation and infrastructure.​

3. How do these CES 2026 electric mobility concepts affect the total cost of vehicle ownership?

Software updates could reduce dealership service costs, while ultra-fast charging and better batteries may lower per-mile energy costs. However, advanced sensors and processors raise upfront prices.

Shared robotaxi and micromobility services could reduce ownership needs altogether, shifting costs from purchase to usage fees. The net effect depends on driving patterns and regional infrastructure.​

4. What role do regulations and government standards play in bringing CES 2026 mobility concepts to market?

Regulatory approval is critical for autonomous driving and V2X communication, which require safety certifications and standardized protocols. Government incentives for EV adoption and charging infrastructure accelerate deployment of smart charging systems.

Data privacy, cybersecurity, and emissions regulations shape how connected vehicles operate. Different regions have varying regulatory pathways, so some concepts may roll out faster in certain markets.