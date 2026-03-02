Samsung Galaxy S27 Rumor: 200MP Sensor May Be Getting an Upgrade Next Year

An early rumor is claiming that Samsung has plans to upgrade next year's Galaxy S27's main 200MP sensor, with this camera improvement helping enhance the output of the upcoming flagship model.

There is already an early rumor surrounding the Galaxy S27, Samsung's flagship smartphone that is slated to arrive next year. The rumor comes from a known Weibo leaker called Digital Chat Station, who claims that Samsung's upcoming imaging sensor called "ISOCELL HPA" will deliver a significant upgrade to the existing 200MP sensor, which its flagships have long used.

The change will come in the form of a size bump, where it will see it reach up to 1/1.12" and add support for Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor (LOFIC). However, the 200-megapixel camera resolution would reportedly remain the same for the device.

According to 9to5Google's report, LOFIC is capable of capturing a wider dynamic range compared to traditional sensors, and this is done through a separate capacitor within each pixel. It is capable of increasing both the highlight and lowlight performance within the images.

What to Expect from Next Year's Galaxy S27?

Digital Chat Station also hinted that the Galaxy S27 may also use Samsung's next ISOCELL sensor, but did not explicitly discuss it. That said, 9to5Google said that another prominent leaker called Ice Universe has added more detail to the original leak.

The leaker claims that Samsung wants to use a modified HPA variant called the HP6, and this comes with a smaller 1/1.3" sensor with similar performance. The same sensor is present on the recently unveiled Xiaomi 17 Ultra smartphone, which was revealed during the MWC 2026.

The rumor comes too early as the Samsung Galaxy S26 is yet to be released and is in its preorder period, but it has already provided hints to what the S27 might bring.

That said, take this information with a grain of salt.