Apple AirTag 2 (2nd Gen) Now Available: Price, New Features, and Best Places to Buy It Online

Apple's second-generation tracker, the Apple AirTag 2, builds on the original with a wider tracking range, a louder alert, and the same accessible price point, making it an attractive upgrade for many users.

This article explores Apple AirTag 2 price, AirTag 2 new features, AirTag 2 specifications, how it compares in AirTag 2 vs AirTag 1, and AirTag 2 where to buy online.

What Is the Apple AirTag 2 (2nd Gen)?

Apple AirTag 2 is a small, coin-shaped Bluetooth and Ultra Wideband item tracker designed to help users locate everyday objects through the Find My network. It works within Apple's ecosystem, allowing items like keys, bags, and luggage to be tracked from an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch.

The second generation keeps the same core idea as the 2021 AirTag but upgrades the internal hardware for more reliable and longer-range tracking. It is positioned as a direct successor rather than a separate premium tier, so buyers can expect familiar setup and usage with better performance.

How Does Apple AirTag 2 Work?

AirTag 2 uses Bluetooth and Apple's second‑generation Ultra Wideband chip to broadcast a secure signal that nearby Apple devices in the Find My network can detect. The network then relays its approximate location back to the owner, who can see the tag on a map in the Find My app.

When AirTag 2 is nearby, Precision Finding can guide the user with on-screen arrows, distance readouts, haptics, and sound. This combination of ultra‑wideband positioning and a louder speaker makes close‑range searches faster and less frustrating.

Apple AirTag 2 Price and Availability

Officially, Apple AirTag 2 price is set at 29 USD for a single tracker and 99 USD for a four‑pack in the United States, matching the original AirTag's launch pricing. These prices also apply at major online retailers that sell the device at list price at launch.

Apple states that AirTag 2 is available immediately through its online store and app, with retail store availability following shortly after announcement. In the Philippines, the AirTag 2 is listed around PHP 1,990 for a single unit and PHP 6,790 for a four‑pack, reflecting regional pricing and taxes.

Is the Apple AirTag 2 Worth the Price?

Because AirTag 2 holds the same MSRP as the first‑generation model while offering better tracking range and a 50% louder speaker, it presents a strong value for new buyers.

At the same time, retailers are discounting the original AirTag, sometimes by roughly 30%, making the first‑gen model attractive for those who prioritize low cost over cutting‑edge hardware.

For most users starting from scratch, AirTag 2 will make more sense at list price thanks to performance upgrades and longer useful life. Shoppers who need multiple trackers and do not require the best possible range may find better total savings by choosing discounted AirTag 1 multipacks.

AirTag 2 New Features: What's Different?

Apple AirTag 2 new features focus on expanding range, boosting audio output, and improving findability in real‑world conditions. Rather than redesigning the exterior, Apple concentrated on internal hardware and software integration.

Improved Precision Finding and Range

The standout upgrade is the move to a newer second‑generation Ultra Wideband chip, similar to the one used in recent iPhone and Apple Watch models.

Apple and third‑party coverage indicate that Precision Finding can now work at up to about 50% longer effective range compared with the original AirTag, making it easier to locate items over greater distances.

This extended range is especially useful in large homes, parking lots, or crowded venues, where the original model might lose a precise connection sooner. When combined with Bluetooth improvements, AirTag 2 delivers more robust signals and quicker location updates.

Louder Speaker and Better Findability

AirTag 2 includes an upgraded internal speaker that is rated to be about 50% louder than the previous generation. This louder chime, paired with a new distinct alert tone, helps users hear the tracker from inside bags, under furniture, or in noisy environments.

For many real‑world scenarios, such as tracking down keys lodged in a couch or a bag on a crowded luggage carousel, the extra volume can significantly reduce search time. It also supports safety features by making unwanted tracking alerts easier to notice.

Privacy and Anti‑Stalking Improvements

AirTag 2 preserves the privacy measures of the original model, including rotating Bluetooth identifiers and end‑to‑end encrypted location data that Apple itself cannot read. Apple and partners also highlight cross‑platform alerts and stronger anti‑stalking protections to make covert misuse more difficult.

In addition, AirTag 2 expands secure sharing options, including an enhanced "Share Item Location" feature that can work with airlines to help recover delayed or lost baggage. Apple notes partnerships with dozens of airlines, with more expected to be added over time.

AirTag 2 Specifications

AirTag 2 specifications are incremental but important for day‑to‑day performance. The tracker keeps a compact coin‑style form factor while integrating newer internal components.

Key hardware specifications include the second‑generation Ultra Wideband chip, updated Bluetooth hardware, and a replaceable coin cell battery that offers roughly one year of typical use. The tag remains dust and water resistant with an IP‑rated enclosure suitable for everyday environments.

In terms of physical design, AirTag 2 stays very close to AirTag 1 in size and weight, which means most existing accessories like key rings and loops remain compatible. It is constructed with a high proportion of recycled materials, including recycled plastics and rare earth elements, reflecting Apple's environmental goals.​

On the software side, the tracker requires relatively recent versions of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS, and it integrates with the Find My app and Family Sharing for item sharing and group access. Precision Finding now also extends to more recent Apple Watch models, allowing users to track items directly from their wrist.

Apple AirTag 2: Smart Tracking Upgrade for 2026

With a familiar design, unchanged list price, and notable improvements in range and audible alerts, AirTag 2 presents a practical evolution of Apple's item tracker concept.

The combination of stronger Ultra Wideband performance, a louder speaker, and enhanced sharing options significantly improves the everyday experience of tracking keys, bags, gadgets, and luggage.

For readers comparing Apple AirTag 2 price, AirTag 2 new features, AirTag 2 specifications, and AirTag 2 vs AirTag 1, the second‑generation model stands out as the better long‑term choice for most new buyers, while discounted original units still serve budget‑minded users well.

By checking AirTag 2 where to buy across Apple, large retailers, and regional platforms, shoppers can match the right tracker and price to their needs in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can Apple AirTag 2 be shared with multiple family members?

Yes. AirTag 2 can be shared via the Find My app so several people can see and track the same item from their own Apple devices.

2. Does AirTag 2 work if the tracked item is in another country?

It can, as long as nearby Apple devices in that country detect the AirTag and update its location through the Find My network.

3. Can AirTag 2 be used to track a moving car or bike in real time?

Not in true real time. It provides periodic location updates when other Apple devices detect it, so it's better for recovery than live tracking.

4. Will AirTag 2 noticeably drain an iPhone's battery?

It has some impact, but typically small. Occasional use of Precision Finding and alerts should not significantly change daily battery life for most users.